Titans tennis sweeps Marian 7-0

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
September 26, 2024
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — Mana Usui volleys the ball over the net in UWO’s 7-0 win over Marian Sept. 25.

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team did not drop a set en route to a 7-0 sweep of Marian University Sept. 25 at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts.

The Titans (5-2, 0-1 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) won every singles match and was led by Olivia Pethan, who defeated Melana Brunton 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match. Oshkosh’s Mana Usui took down Marian’s Kendall Pliner 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 2 singles match while Alysa Pattee bested Hazel Duchemin 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles match. In the fourth singles flight, Brianna Owens defeated Josephine Bruch 6-0, 6-1 while the Titans’ Vianna Dao claimed a win in the No. 5 singles match after taking down Madeline Chimenti 6-1, 6-2. Oshkosh’s Grace Brown did not lose a single game in the No. 6 singles match in her 6-0, 6-0 win over Izabella Majsterek.

UWO did not drop a single game to the Sabres (1-4, 1-3 Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference) in any of the doubles matches, with Pethan and Pattee defeating Pliner and Duchemin 6-0 in the first doubles flight. Owens and Kayla Gibbs took down Brunton and Bruch 6-0 in the No. 2 doubles match while Usui and Cate Gerl swept Chimenti and Madeline DeVries 6-0.

The Titans will take on UW-River Falls in UWO’s second WIAC match of the season at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.

