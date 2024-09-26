UWO golf finishes 13th at two tournaments

The UW Oshkosh women’s golf team finished 13th at both the Benedictine University (Illinois) Midwest Region Classic and the UW-Whitewater Fall Invite over the weekend.

The Titans finished with 660 total strokes (+84) at the two-day Midwest Region Classic Sept. 20 and 21 at Brighton Dale Link in Kansasville.

UWO was led by junior Taryn Endres, who shot a career-low 154 strokes (+10) over 36 holes for a 10th place finish. Endres, who bested her previous career-low from the Augustana College Highland Championship held Sept. 1-2 by a stroke, shot 80 (+8) strokes Sept. 20 and tied her 18-hole career-best with a 74 (+2) Sept. 21.

Oshkosh’s Josie Hofer and Sydney Bornhorst both shot a 67 (+23) and tied for 61st place while Alyssa Dreher placed 86th and finished with 172 strokes (+28). The final Titan finisher was Kylie Herrin, who finished 109th with 178 strokes (+34).

California Lutheran University won the team title with 615 strokes (+39) while Occidental College (California) finished second with 622 strokes (+46) and Aurora University (Illinois) placed third with 626 strokes (+50).

The University of Dubuque’s Morgan Hawkins won the individual event with 49 strokes (+5) while California Lutheran’s Ashley Zook, Caroline Morris and Carthage College’s Lexi Manteufel all tied for second place with 151 strokes (+7).

UWO finished with 694 total strokes at the two-day UW-Whitewater Fall Invite at TPC Wisconsin in Madison Sept. 22 and 23.

Endres once again paced the Titans with a 16th place finish, totaling 158 strokes (+16). Hofer finished in 70th place with 177 strokes (+35) and Ava Downie finished 74th with 179 strokes (+37). Bornhorst took 78th place with 183 strokes (+41) while Dreher finished 80th with 185 strokes (+43).

Centre College (Kentucky) claimed the team title with 611 strokes (+43) followed by Illinois Wesleyan University and Randolph-Macon College (Virginia) tied for second place with 628 strokes (+60).

Centre’s Grace Walker won the individual event with 145 strokes (+3) while Alejandra Sanchez from Trinity University (Texas) and Lilly Hall from Randloph-Macon tied for second place with 150 strokes (+8).

The Titans will travel to Decatur, Illinois, to participate in the Millikin University (Illinois) Dechert Classic Sept. 27 and 28 at the South Side Country Club.