Endres wins Dechert Classic

The UW Oshkosh women’s golfer Taryn Endres won the individual title at the two-day Millikin University (Illinois) Dechert Classic Sept. 27 and 28 to help the Titans earn a third-place finish in its fall regular season finale.

Endres shot an 81 on Friday and an 80 on Saturday to finish in a three-way tie for first place with Illinois Wesleyan University’s Grace Fagan and Renae Jaeger of Saint Mary-of-the Woods College (Illinois). All three golfers finished the invitational at the South Side Country Club with 161 strokes (+17).

Aside from Endres’ first career individual title, the Titans totaled 696 total strokes (+120) in the eight-team tournament. Sydney Bornhorst finished 12th with 174 strokes (+16) while Hailey Matenaer claimed 19th place after shooting a 177 (+33). Josie Hofer totaled 184 strokes (+40) for 27th place and Chloe Strunk finished 30th with 186 strokes (+42).

UWO’s Ava Downie golfed as an independent at the meet, finishing sixth with 167 strokes (+23).

Illinois Wesleyan won the team title with 675 strokes (+99) while Saint Mary-of-the-Woods claimed second place with 678 strokes (+102).

The Titans, aiming to secure their first conference title since the 2015-16 season, will be back in action Oct. 4-6 when UWO hosts the WIAC Championship at the Reedsburg Country Club.