UWO tennis sweeps UW-River Falls 9-0 at home

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team defeated UW-River Falls 9-0 Sep. 28 at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts to improve its record to 6-2 on the season.

In the singles matches, the Titans dominated, picking up a win in every match. UWO’s Olivia Pethan defeated Sydney Wiener 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles match. In the No. 2 singles match, Oshkosh’s Mana Usui beat Alexis Budzinski 6-2, 6-1 and Alysa Pattee took down Chloe Struss 6-4, 6-3 in the singles No. 3 match. In the No. 4 singles battle, Oshkosh’s Kayla Gibbs won 6-0, 6-4 against River Falls Sarah Baker while UWO’s Brianna Owens and Vianna Dao picked up wins in the No. 5 and No. 6 matches.

Head coach Steve Francour said that the success they’ve had in the singles competitions have been from hard work in practice.

“Our new players have done a great job adjusting to the college game and have shown how they have worked hard to get ready for the next level,” Francour said.

Story continues below advertisement

UWO’s doubles partners played just as well, winning every doubles match in the win against the Falcons (3-7, 1-4 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference). UWO’s Pattee and Pethan took down Struss and Budzinski in the first doubles match. Usui and Gibbs defeated Wiener and Baker 8-2 in the second doubles match, while Owens and Courtney Carpenter finished it off with a victory over Hailey Reuvers and Mykela Hanson 8-3.

The Titans picked up their first WIAC win of the season and UWO is now 1-1 in conference play. Oshkosh will travel to two WIAC away games Oct. 2 against UW-Stout at UW-Stout South Tennis Courts and UW-Eau Claire at North High School Tennis Courts.

Coach Francour said it will be important for the team to continue to develop their cohesiveness in doubles teams.

“Success starts with strong doubles and that can create momentum for singles,” Francour said. “It will take a strong effort to play two matches on Saturday and play at a high level. A great week of preparation will help us get ready for this Saturday’s match.”