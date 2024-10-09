Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Woman’s golf places fourth

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
October 9, 2024

The UW Oshkosh women’s golf team placed fourth at the three-day 2024 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship Oct. 4-6 at the Reedsburg Country Club behind two top 10 finishers in Ava Downie and Taryn Endres.

Downie, a senior, tied for fifth place with UW-Whitewater’s Ellie Johnson, finishing with 242 total strokes (+26) over three rounds for her first career top 10 finish at the WIAC championship.

Endres tied for ninth with UWW’s Payton Schmidt with 244 strokes (+28) while junior Sydney Bornhorst tied for 17th place with three other golfers, recording 250 strokes (+34). Freshman Chloe Strunk tied for 28th place with 255 strokes (+39) and junior Hailey Matenaer tied for 38th place, shooting a 260 (+44).

As a team, UWO finished with 989 strokes (+125) for its best finish at the WIAC Championship since 2019. UWW won its seventh-straight conference title with 958 strokes (+94), followed by UW-Stout in second with 967 strokes (+103) and UW-La Crosse in third with 976 strokes (+112).

Stout’s Julia Imai won the individual WIAC title with 229 strokes (+13) as the Blue Devils had a golfer win the conference championship for the second straight year. UWW’s Kallie Lux took second with 236 strokes (+20) while both UWL’s Jenna Wiebke and Whitewater’s Haley Myers tied for third with 239 strokes (+23).

UWO senior Alyssa Dreher was named to the WIAC’s all-sportsmanship team. Stout head coach Sophia Connett was named Kwik Trip Coach of the Year and Johnson earned the Judy Kruckman Scholar Athlete award.

The Titans will have a break before returning to action in the spring, where they will look to clinch a spot in the NCAA Division III women’s golf tournament.

