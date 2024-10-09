Titans fall to Warhawks

Coming off the bye going 2-1 in their non conference slate, the UW Oshkosh football team opened their Wisconsin Intercollegiate Conference play with UW-Whitewater. The Titans who were ranked No.17 in the D3football.com top 25 poll fell to the No. 11 Warhawks 14-21 for the fourth straight time. Despite out gaining the Warhawks in passing yards, UWW outdid the Titans in the rushing game getting 206 total rushing yards to the Titans nine rushing yards.

The game started out in a promising fashion for the Titans. UWO started the game with the ball and drove all the way down to the Warhawks 33-yard line in only four plays. On third and second, quarterback Cole Warren found Trae Tetzlaff deep in the endzone for a 33 yard touchdown pass to give the Titans an early 7-0 lead.

UWOs lack of defense cost them. With the game tied at 7-7, UWO tried to put their best drive together. That was until on third and 11 when tight end Clayton Schwalbe hauled in a first down catch. He fumbled, allowing the Warhawks to recover the ball. UWW took advantage of the turnover and scored another touchdown from a run by UWW quarterback Jason Cienti.

As they started the fourth, UWW scored a touchdown thanks to a 16-yard rushing touchdown from running back Tamir Thomas.

In their immediate drive, UWO scored thanks to a 19-yard touchdown from Warren to running back Justice Lovelace. Down 21-14, UWO got the ball back one more time.

The Titans went three and out on the drive thanks to a 9-yard sack. In Whitewater’s last drive of the game, the Titans had the Warhawks on fourth and one. The Warhawks were able to convert on downs and they were able to run out the clock and win the game sending the Titans to a 2-2 record.

The Road for the Titans does not get any easier. In the next two weeks the Titans will play against No. 12 UW-La Crosse and No 11. UW-Platteville at home. Not only did both the Eagles and Pioneers beat the Titans last season. Both teams are in the race for the WIAC championship and will continue the Titans streak of playing top 25 nationally ranked teams in divison III.

The Titans game this saturday vs the UW-La Crosse Eagles will be at to J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium this Saturday. The Titans will attempt to avenge a close 28-31 to the Eagles last year. The game will kick off for the at 1 p.m.