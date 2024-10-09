Lehman leads Titans at Pre-Nationals Meet

The UW Oshkosh women’s and men’s cross country teams placed 11th and 12th, respectively at the NCAA Division III Pre-Nationals Meet Oct. 4 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The UWO women’s side scored 331 team points in the 44-team 6,000-meter event, and were led by senior Amelia Lehman, who placed 27th with a time of 22:12. Oshkosh’s Libby Geisness finished 67th in 22:49.22 while Cyna Madigan took 78th place with a time of 22:58.24. Junior Jamie Catania ran a 23:05.48 race for 87th place while sophomore Gracie Buchinger finished 100th with a time of 23:17.51.

On the men’s side, the Titans accumulated 396 points in the 46-team 8,000-meter race and UWO was led by junior Cameron Cullen, who placed 42nd with a time of 25:24.7. Oshkosh junior Joe Freng finished right behind Cullen in 43rd place in 25:25.31 while fellow junior Paul Proteau took 69th with a time of 24:46.67.

The Titans will head to Appleton for the Lawrence University Gene Davis Invitational at the Reid Municipal Golf Course Oct. 12, with the women’s race beginning at 11 a.m. while the men’s race begins at noon.