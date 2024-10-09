UWO Women’s Soccer drops two games

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team continued their season struggles after they dropped two games last week.

The Titans took on North Park University (Illinois) Oct.2 at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium and fell to the Vikings (4-5-0) 3-1.

North Park’s Maja Applequist got the scoring going with her second goal of the season in the 29th minute. Stine Lie assisted midfielder Emily Le for her first goal of the season just 7 minutes later to give North Park a 2-0 lead.. The Vikings continued their scoring in the 58th minute as midfielder Ella Zaar found the back of the net with an assist by midfielder Nora Vangsnes.

Oshkosh’s offense was able to convert on one of their 19 shots (eight shots on goal) in the 86th minute when forward Jaden Leroy scored her first goal of the season on a pass from forward Greta Steines.

UWO traveled to Veterans Memorial Memorial Field Sports Complex to take on UW-La Crosse in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference conference match where the Titans lost 3-0 Oct 5.

The Titans defense didn’t have an answer for the Eagles (7-3-0) offense as they were able to convert three of their 23 shots (10 on goal).

In the first half, neither offense could find a way to score, but right out of the half in the 46th minute, Eagles defender Alexis McMahon scored her third goal of the season. After that, it was all UWL as they found the back of the net again in the 59th minute off an assist from midfielder Aubree Caya to fellow midfielder Ellie Arndt for her second of the season.

La Crosse tacked on another goal in the 73rd minute, this time from Lizzy Hanstedt (2nd of the season) assisted by Megan McNeely.

Oshkosh wasn’t able to convert on either of their two shots in the match and fell to 1-8-2 (0-1-0 WIAC) on the season. The Titans faced off against UW-Whitewater in another WIAC conference matchup Oct. 9 at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium. Check uwoshtitan.com for the results of that match. UWO will travel to Menominee, Wisconsin, to take on UW-Stout Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.