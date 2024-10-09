Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

UWO Women’s Tennis Split the Weekend’s Matches

Zach Bellin, Staff Writer
October 9, 2024

UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team had two Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matches over the weekend, facing up against UW-Stout at the UW-Stout South Tennis Courts and UW-Eau Claire at 10th Street Park Oct. 5.

 

Their first matchup of the day against the UW-Stout Blue Devils (1-10, 0-5 WIAC) ended 9-0 as the Titans dominated their third match in a row. 

 

Singles competition stayed hot for the Titans as they swept 6-0. UWO’s Olivia Pethan defeated Molly Garber 6-2, 6-2 in the No.1 singles match. Oshkosh’s Mana Usui bested Aspen Johnson 6-2, 6-0 in the No 2. singles match.  The Titans continued their success in the No. 3 and 4 singles matches as Alysa Pattee defeated Ella Lamppa 6-4, 6-2, and Kayla Gibbs beat Odessa Barreyro 6-4, 6-0. In the No. 5 match Brianna Owens was able to pick up a win for the Titans against Lindsay Leuzinger 6-2, 6-2 and in the No. 6 match Vianna Dao defeated Lexie Stein 7-5, 4-6, 1-0. 

 

The doubles matches ended similarly. Titan’s Pethan and Pattee won 8-2 against Blue Devils Garber and Lamppa in the first doubles match. In the No. 2 doubles match UWO’s Gibbs and Usui beat Barreyro and Johnson. In the final doubles match Courtney Carpenter and Owens defeated Leuzinger and Stein.

 

After their match with UW-Stout the Titans traveled west to face UW-Eau Claire (5-1, 5-1 WIAC) where they fell to the Blugolds 1-8. 

 

UWO picked up their only win in doubles competition as Usui and Gibbs defeated Beatriz Felchak and Reese Burton 8-2 in the No. 2 doubles match. While the duo of Pethan and Pattee lost to Samantha Fuchs and Anna Lee 2-8 in the No. 1 match, then Owens and Carpenter fell to Liv Herzog and Morgan Dekan 3-8, in the No. 3 doubles matches.

 

In singles competition the Titans got swept and only picked up one set, which took place in the No. 2 match, where Usui dropped to Lee 4-6, 6-2, 0-1. Pethan took on Fuchs in the No. 1 singles match and lost 1-6, 2-6. In the No. 3 singles match Pattee was defeated by Felchak 4-6, 3-6, and Gibbs fell to Herzog in the No. 4 singles match 4-6, 1-6. Eau Claire’s Burton and Dekan were able to pick up clean sweeps against Owens and Dao in the No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches. 

 

Oshkosh will head to Stevens Point to take on the UW-Stevens Point Pointers at UW-Stevens Point University Courts Oct. 11 at 3 p.m.

