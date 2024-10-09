UWO Women’s Tennis Split the Weekend’s Matches

UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team had two Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matches over the weekend, facing up against UW-Stout at the UW-Stout South Tennis Courts and UW-Eau Claire at 10th Street Park Oct. 5.

Their first matchup of the day against the UW-Stout Blue Devils (1-10, 0-5 WIAC) ended 9-0 as the Titans dominated their third match in a row.

Singles competition stayed hot for the Titans as they swept 6-0. UWO’s Olivia Pethan defeated Molly Garber 6-2, 6-2 in the No.1 singles match. Oshkosh’s Mana Usui bested Aspen Johnson 6-2, 6-0 in the No 2. singles match. The Titans continued their success in the No. 3 and 4 singles matches as Alysa Pattee defeated Ella Lamppa 6-4, 6-2, and Kayla Gibbs beat Odessa Barreyro 6-4, 6-0. In the No. 5 match Brianna Owens was able to pick up a win for the Titans against Lindsay Leuzinger 6-2, 6-2 and in the No. 6 match Vianna Dao defeated Lexie Stein 7-5, 4-6, 1-0.

The doubles matches ended similarly. Titan’s Pethan and Pattee won 8-2 against Blue Devils Garber and Lamppa in the first doubles match. In the No. 2 doubles match UWO’s Gibbs and Usui beat Barreyro and Johnson. In the final doubles match Courtney Carpenter and Owens defeated Leuzinger and Stein.

After their match with UW-Stout the Titans traveled west to face UW-Eau Claire (5-1, 5-1 WIAC) where they fell to the Blugolds 1-8.

UWO picked up their only win in doubles competition as Usui and Gibbs defeated Beatriz Felchak and Reese Burton 8-2 in the No. 2 doubles match. While the duo of Pethan and Pattee lost to Samantha Fuchs and Anna Lee 2-8 in the No. 1 match, then Owens and Carpenter fell to Liv Herzog and Morgan Dekan 3-8, in the No. 3 doubles matches.

In singles competition the Titans got swept and only picked up one set, which took place in the No. 2 match, where Usui dropped to Lee 4-6, 6-2, 0-1. Pethan took on Fuchs in the No. 1 singles match and lost 1-6, 2-6. In the No. 3 singles match Pattee was defeated by Felchak 4-6, 3-6, and Gibbs fell to Herzog in the No. 4 singles match 4-6, 1-6. Eau Claire’s Burton and Dekan were able to pick up clean sweeps against Owens and Dao in the No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches.

Oshkosh will head to Stevens Point to take on the UW-Stevens Point Pointers at UW-Stevens Point University Courts Oct. 11 at 3 p.m.