Titans defeat Pointers in WIAC Clash

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team defeated UW-Stevens Point 7-2 Oct. 11 at UW-Stevens Point University Courts in the Titans’ fifth Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference match of the season.

In doubles competition the Titans swept the Pointers taking all three matches. In match No. 1, UWO’s Olivia Pethan and Alysa Pattee beat Tristin Jantz and her partner Jordan Scharf, 8-3. Oshkosh’s Mana Usui and Kayla Gibbs defeated Quinlyn Mack and Allie Brosteau, 8-4 in doubles match No. 2. The final pairing for Oshkosh of Brianna Owens and Courtney Carpenter won 8-5 against Brooklynn Steier and Maya Kunze.

The singles competition was where the Titans picked up their only two losses of the day. match No. 6 was the first to finish, with Oshkosh’s Vianna Dao falling 6-0, 6-1 to Stevens Point’s Brosteau. Following that up was the fifth singles match where Owens lost to Steier in two sets, 6-2, 6-2.

The Titans started to heat up, winning the final four matches of the day. Usui ended the losing streak by defeating Mack 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles match. Pethan finished Jantz, 6-3, 6-2, and Gibbs beat Scharf 7-5, 6-3. In the No.1 and No. 4 singles matches, respectively. Pattee ended the day with a win in a hard fought battle against Maya Kunze 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).

Oshkosh improved to 8-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play, and the Pointers fell to 5-5 and 2-4 in conference play.

UWO will return home to take on UW-Whitewater, which is on a six-game winning streak, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts.