Soccer splits conference matches

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team faced off against two Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponents last week, splitting the two matches.

In matchup one of the week, the Titans (2-9-2, 1-2-0 WIAC) dropped a hard fought battle 4-3 against UW-Whitewater (5-5-4, 1-0-1 WIAC) Oct. 9 at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium.

The first half of the game was all offense with five goals being scored . Defender Belle Blauert got the scoring going for the Warhawks as she found the back of the net from an assist by Juliana Madonia in the 14th minute. Forward Maya Rebic and midfielder Emily Thill tacked on two more goals to give the Warhawks a 3-0 lead before the 30th minute of the game.

UWO’s Maris Heun was able to end the Warhawks scoring streak by scoring off of passes from forward Lauren Janssens and forward Nadia Epshteyn at the 30th minute. Forward Anika Roush found the back of the net for the first time all season from a pass by Heun in the 38th minute to make the score 3-2.

Blauert broke the 26-minute scoring silence with her second goal of the game in the 63rd minute off an assist by forward Jasmine Wilson. Epshteyn scored the final goal of the game at the 76th minute mark as the Titans fell short in their venture to find two more goals to tie the game.

The Titans then traveled to Menominee, Oct.12 to take on UW-Stout at Nelson Field.

UWO was able to pick up its second win of the season as they prevailed 3-2 over the Blue Devils (0-9-2, 0-3-0 WIAC), ending a four game losing streak.

Forward Anna Odisho scored in the opening minute of the game for the Blue Devils from an assist by midfielder Lauren Chukel. The Titans responded quickly as forward Greta Steines assisted forward Gabby Born for her first of two consecutive goals in the game.

Heun then assisted Born as she found the back of the net, giving the Titans the lead in the 18th minute.

Action picked up in the 61st minute of the game when Oshkosh defender Ryley Meenk was given a yellow card, which gave Odisho a penalty kick that led to the Blue Devils tying the game 2-2. Off the bench, midfielder Brynn Higgins scored her first goal of the season and the goal that ended up notching the win for the Titans in the 77th minute.

UWO will return home for its fourth consecutive WIAC battle against the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds (4-6-4, 0-0-3 WIAC) Sat, Oct.19 at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium for Play For a Cause Night. The game will take place at 7 p.m.