Titan Tennis falls to UW-Whitewater

Zach Bellin, Sports Editor
October 23, 2024
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics
UWO’s Brianna Owens vollies the ball over the net against UW-Whitewater at Kolf Tennis courts.

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team lost 9-0 to UW-Whitewater (7-1, 5-1 WIAC) Oct. 19 at Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Courts in the Titans’ (8-4, 3-3 WIAC) sixth Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference competition of the season. 

In singles play, the Titans dropped all six matches. In singles match No. 1, Oshkosh’s Olivia Pethan fell to Gracie Ha, 6-1, 6-2. Mana Usui was the next Titan up where she dropped match No. 2 to Molly Asfeld, 7-6 (5-0), 6-3 and in singles match No. 3 Alysa Pattee lost to Abby Weaver 6-1, 6-1. The Titans’ struggles continued in match No. 4 as Kayla Gibbs fell to Alex Repplier 6-3, 6-1. In match No. 5 Oshkosh’s Brianna Owens lost 6-3, 6-2, to Sarah Ferguson, and in singles No. 6 Vianna Dao fell to Crystina Lee 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles competition was the same story for the Titans. In doubles match No. 1 the Titans’ duo of Pethan and Pattee fell short to Ha and Weaver 8-2. Asfeld and Repplier picked up another win for the Warhawks as they defeated Usui and Gibbs 8-1 in match No. 2. Owens and Courtney Carpenter fought hard to prevent the Warhawks complete sweep but fell short 8-3 in the No. 3 doubles match.

Te Titans’ travel to Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison Oct. 26 for the weekend to compete in the WIAC conference tournament hosted by UW-River Falls. Matches will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday.

