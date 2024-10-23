Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Titans drop conference battle 1-0 to Blugolds

Zach Bellin, Sports Editor
October 23, 2024

The UW Oshkosh Women’s soccer team fell to UW-Eau Claire (6-6-4, 2-0-3 WIAC) 1-0 at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19.

 

Both the Titans’ (2-10-2, 1-3-0 WIAC) and Blugolds’ defenses held strong throughout the first half. UWO’s goalkeeper Emma Sauriol registered three of her six saves of the match, keeping the opposition out of the net. 

 

The Titans were outshot 10-2 in the first half and 7-3 in the second. 

 

After 60 minutes of a goalless contest, midfielder Anna Lorenzana scored her second goal of the season for the Blugolds and was able to end the drought scoring off an assist by forward Caroline Curran. This ended up being the deciding goal as the match ended 1-0 after 90 minutes. 

 

Forward Greta Steines and forward Jaden LeRoy had their chances at finding the equalizer in the second half for UWO with each of their shots on goal being saved by Blugolds goalkeeper Kennedy Boll. 

 

UWO gave up more than double the fouls than UW-Eau Claire had (12-5), and UWO allowed three corner kicks compared to UWEC’s one. 

 

The Titans will look to bounce back as they travel to Stevens Point for its fifth consecutive WIAC match against UW-Stevens Point (5-5-5,  2-1-1 WIAC) Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m., at the Point Soccer Bowl.

