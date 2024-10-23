Titans run at Connecticut College, Augustana College

The UW Oshkosh women’s cross country team placed 12th at the Connecticut College Invitational at Harkness Memorial State Park Oct. 19 in Waterford, Connecticut, while the men’s team placed 20th at the Augustana College (Illinois) Interregional Invitational at the Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island, Illinois, the same day.

The UWO women’s squad finished with 308 points in the 47-team field and the Titans were led by senior Ameila Lehman, who placed 30th with a personal record time of 21:56.1. Oshkosh senior Libby Geisness also set a new personal record with a time of 22:26.8 for 56th place while junior Jamie Catania finished 63rd with a personal best time of 22:31.2. Senior Cyna Madigan took 74th place with a time of 22:40.4 while sophomore Gracie Buchinger placed 93rd with a personal record time of 22:55.1.

Audrey Maclean from Middlebury College (Vermont) won the women’s 6,000-meter race with a time of 20:44.6 while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology won the team title with 83 points.

The Titans men’s team finished the day with 547 points in the 40-team field and Oshkosh was led by junior Cameron Cullen, who claimed 25th place with a personal record time of 24:51. Sophomore Alex Peterson finished 134th with a time of 26:08.1 while junior Trent Chadwick took 141st in 26:10.8, a personal best. Junior Joe Freng finished with a time of 26:27 for 171st place while junior John Thill claimed 175th place in 26:30.3.

UW-Whitewater’s Christian Patzka, last year’s national runner up, won the meet with a time of 23:52.7 while Warburg College (Iowa) won the team event with 41 points.

The Titans will head to Whitewater to compete at the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Open Oct. 25, with the women’s race at noon and the men’s race at 12:45 p.m.