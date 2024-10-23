Titans sweep Elmhurst College

The Women’s Volleyball team continued their winning streak last Saturday in their match against Elmhurst University (Illinois). The No. 7 nationally ranked Titans took down the Blue Jays 3-0 with set scores of 25-22, 25-23 and 25-8. Riley Kindt led the way for the Titans with 15 kills. Kali Mau and Izzy Coon led the way in assists, recording 17 each.

The Titans started the first set of the match down 3-0 because of three attack errors. They were able to rebound with a 5-1 run behind two kills from Kindt to claim the lead at 5-4. After that it was a back and forth battle as neither team had a lead bigger than two points. That was until the Titans ended the set on a 3-0 run while tied 22-22 behind two more kills from Kindt.

UWO started the second set up 2-1 thanks to a kill from Sami Perlberg and a Blue Jay attack error. Elmhurst was able to tie it up a few times but never was able to take the lead until the 18th point when the Blue Jays took an 18-17 lead. That lead was short lived as UWO retook the lead on a 3-0 run to follow at 20-18. The Blue Jays did tie up the set but the Titans won the set on a 5-3 run behind 4 combined kills from Kindt and Olivia Breunig.

The third and final set of the match was stress free for the Titans. UWO took a 2-0 lead to start the match behind kills from Perlberg and Hannah Moe. The closest the Blue Jays got to the Titans was their first point of the game when they made the Titan lead 2-1. After UWO broke open the lead at 5-2 behind two kills from Kindt and a Kill from Perlberg, the Titans scored eight unanswered points to go up 13-2.

Saturday, Oct. 26 UWO will travel to Stevens Point to take on the No. 24 nationally ranked Pointers. The game will start at 6 p.m. at the Shirley Egner Court at Berg Stadium.