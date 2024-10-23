UWO swim competes at Wisconsin Showcase Invite

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams claimed 11 top-eight finishes at the non-scoring Wisconsin Showcase Invite Oct. 19 hosted by UW-Milwaukee at the Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer.

UWO freshman Rowan Sinclair had Titans’ highest finish of the day after placing fifth in the women’s 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:17.18. Sinclair also took sixth place in the women’s 200-yard individual medley in 4:56.85.

The UWO women’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Cadence Showalter, Kori Burnett, Bella Cichon and Elsa Piering finished sixth with a time of 1:47.64 while Oshkosh’s 200-yard medley relay team of Sienna Della-Peruta, Brianna Wesenberg, Francesca Shiro and Showalter claimed seventh in 2:05.56.

Oshkosh’s Damen Seremet, Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez, Drew Davis and Kyler Bruce took seventh in the men’s 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:29.85 while CJ Willert, Law Lykins, Seremet and Ramirez-Gutierrez finished seventh in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:41.81.

Seremet led the UWO men’s team in individual events with an eighth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.56.

In the diving events, Oshkosh’s Maya Indiraraj scored 200.78 points for a seventh-place finish in the women’s 3-meter event. On the men’s side Jacob Gorden placed seventh in the 3-meter dive with a score of 157.88 and took eighth in the 1-meter dive with a score of 189.23.

The Titans will travel to Waukesha to take on Carroll University in a dual meet Oct. 26 at the Van Male Fieldhouse at 11 a.m.