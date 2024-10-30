Football dominates UW-Stevens Point

The No. 9 nationally ranked UW Oshkosh football team blew out the UW-Stevens Point Pointers 45-7 on Saturday Oct. 26 at Community Stadium at Goerke Park.

UWSP started the first half of the game on offense, putting together a drive that lasted 7:40, but the Titans defense did not allow any points.

When UWO got the ball for the first time in the quarter, the Titans put together a clean drive. Despite needing to convert a fourth-and-9, the Titans punched it into the endzone with a run from Justice Lovelace for the first score of the day to make it 7-0 UWO.

When the Pointers offense got the ball back, they drove all the way down to the UWO 45-yard line. The UWO defense did not break again as they forced the Pointers to turn it over on fourth down. The first quarter ended with the Titans up 7-0.

The second quarter was when the Titans blew it open. After two quick drives by both teams to start the second frame, UWO was able to score their second touchdown of the game to go up 14-0. Two big catches from wide receiver Trae Tetzlaff combined for 32 yards on the receptions set up the second touchdown run from Lovelace.

Thanks to an interception by Titans defender Chad Gerig, the UWO offense was set up with great field position on the UWSP 41-yard line. UWO took advantage of the interception and scored another touchdown to go up 21-0 this time courtesy of a 25-yard pass from quarterback Brooks Blount to wide receiver Londyn Little.

The Pointers put together another good drive but again, the Titans defense held them. On third-and-5 on the Titans’ five-yard line, defensive back Taye Derrico came up with an interception in the endzone. After the interception, the Titan offense drove down the field and scored a touchdown thanks to a 5-yard pass from Blount to tight end Kellan Mella to go up 28-0.

On the first play of the second half, the Titans scored another touchdown thanks to a deep 59-yard pass that tight end Clayton Schwalbe hauled for the Titans to go up 35-0. UWO scored one more touchdown thanks to a completion from Doug Burson to go up 42-0. After that, it was a quiet rest of the half as the Titans put in their backups for the rest of the game.

A notable thing from the game was the performance of Blount, in his first start of the season Blount went 17-20 with 288 yards and four touchdowns.

Coach Peter Jennings credits how Blount prepares for his time.

“He prepares like a champion so it is no surprise he executes at a championship level,” Jennings said.

The Titans will return Nov. 2 when they travel to UW-Eau Claire to face off against the Blugolds. Kickoff for Saturday’s game will take place at 1 p.m. at Carson Park.