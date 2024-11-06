Lehman wins WIAC title

UW Oshkosh women’s cross country runner Amelia Lehman won the women’s individual conference title at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship Nov. 2 at Iverson Park in Stevens Point.

Lehman, a senior who captured her first career conference crown, ran a personal best time of 21:18.2 in the 6,000-meter race to help the UWO women’s cross country team to a fifth-place finish with 94 points. Lehman is the 19th individual champion in the history of the UWO women’s cross country program and is the first Titan to win the event since Hannah Lohrenz in 2021. Lehman also ran the fastest time at the WIAC Championship since 2012, when former Titan Christy Cazzola finished in 21:16.

UWO senior Cyna Madigan finished 19th at the conference meet with a personal record time of 22:18.9 while junior Jamie Catania placed 22nd with a time of 22:24.4, also setting a new personal record. Senior Libby Geisness claimed 24th place in 22:30.7 for 24th place while sophomore Gracie Buchinger was Oshkosh’s final point scorer, finishing 32nd with a personal record time of 22:38.9.

UW-La Crosse won the women’s team WIAC title with 37 points in the eight-team field.

On the men’s side, the Titans placed seventh with 186 points and UWO was led by junior Paul Proteau, who placed 26th place with a season-best time of 24:58.5 in the 8,000-meter race.

UWO junior Cameron Cullen finished 30th with a time of 25:03.1 while junior Trent Chadwick ran a personal-best time of 25:32.5 and finished in 57th place. Oshkosh junior John Thill also set a personal best, finishing with a time of 25:47.9 for 65th place, while sophomore Jason Skinkis claimed 71st place with a personal record time of 25:56.7.

UW-La Crosse won the WIAC team event with 24 points and Eagles runner Grant Matthai took home the individual conference championship with a time of 23:34.5.

The Titans return to action Nov. 7 for the Ripon College Red Hawk Open at the Tuscumbia Golf Course in Green Lake, Wisconsin, at 4 p.m.