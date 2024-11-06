Titans fall in season finale against Pioneers

The UWO Women’s soccer team fell to UW-Platteville (13-2-4, 4-0-3) 2-1 on Saturday November 2nd at J.J Keller Field at titan stadium.

The Titans and Pioneers started strong on defense with both teams playing hard. UWO goalie Emma Sauriol recorded 12 saves during the game, making her the fourth Titan ever to reach 200 career saves.

Titan’s coach, Erin Coppernoll, highlights the impact that Saurol brings to the team

“Emma has been playing exceptionally well the past 3 weeks,” Coppernoll said. “She has been confident in all aspects of her game and it shows. She made some spectacular saves down the stretch of WIAC play and her senior season.”

At the 16th minute, 21st second mark, The titans scored the first point of the game with a goal from Ryley Meenk who was assisted by forward Greta Steines.

The rest of the half of the game was followed with multiple shots taken by UWP but Saruiol saved each shot before the first half ended.

In the second half, the Titans took a shot at the goal by Steines but it was saved by UWP’s Goalie Madison Way. After Another save By Sauriol, the Pioneers scored, tying up the match. UWP went on the offensive with two more shots at the goal but both were saved by Sauriol. After another save by Sauriol, UWO committed two fouls adding onto a total of 18 fouls.

Coppernoll knew that the Titans had to match the physicality of Platteville.

“They are much bigger than us and play a very different style and we knew we had to battle.” Coppernoll said. “We were unfortunately on the losing end of those battles in the second half.”

UWP won the game 2-1 after a goal from Arianna Lombardi in the second half.

The Titans finished off the season with a record of 3-13-2 (2-5 WIAC). Coppernoll said that the goal for next season is finding the confidence to play solid soccer for 90 minutes.

“Goals to improve on would be developing our confidence in going to goal, better possession and finding a way to play 90 minutes of good solid soccer consistently.”