Titans open wrestling season at Pointer Open

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s wrestling teams both competed in their first tournament of the season at the non-scoring UW-Stevens Point Pointer Open at the Skyward Fieldhouse Nov. 2.

The Pointer Open was the UWO women’s wrestling team’s inaugural meet after the program was announced earlier this year, and the squad tallied a third place and fifth place finish.

UWO’s Annesley Day, a freshman from Round Rock, Texas, finished third in the 124-pound bracket after winning her first three matches, two by decision and one by technicall. The most notable win for Day was a 7-6 decision over the No. 9 nationally-ranked Natalie Majier from Carthage College.

Day fell to Grand Valley State University’s (Michigan) Aspen Blasko, but in the consolation bracket, she beat Margaret Gillmore of UW-Stevens Point by fall at 1:19, she also defeated Emjay Neumann, wrestling as an independent, by 12-2 technical fall to secure third place.

Also placing for the Titans was Alivia Davey, freshman from Berlin, who took fifth in the women’s 207-pound bracket. Davey racked up two pins in Saturday’s action posting a record of 4-2. She pinned Lakeland University’s Khalia Corry in 1:53, defeated the Muskies’ Francelle Williams by injury default, took down Augsburg University’s Brantajia Loggins by pin at 2:33 and bested Grand Valley State’s Aaliyah Grandberry by 7-2 decision.

The program’s first win over an opponent came when freshman Audrey Swiderek defeated North Central College’s (Illinois) Hayle Peck in an 8-4 decision at 110-pounds. After falling in her second match, Swiderek won her third match in a 10-0 technical fall, won her fourth match with a pin at 2:37 and improved to 4-1 on the day after a 12-1 technical fall before losing in the consolation championship match.

On the men’s side, UWO junior Andrew Schad was the top competitor for the Titans, winning the consolation title at 133-pounds. Schad lost his first match to Ethan Spacht of North Central, then wrestled his way to the title with three consecutive wins. Schad snagged a major win 17-9 over Carlos Munoz-Flores of Aurora University), a 7-1 decision over Brayden Burmeister of Luther College (Iowa) and a 14-7 decision over Jad Alwawi of North Central. Schad faced Alex Spray of Concordia College (Minnesota) in the consolation championship, where he won the match 15-8, starting the year off 3-1.

UWO freshman Ryan Bergman tallied a 6-4 decision, an 18-2 technical fall and a 10-1 major decision on his way to the consolation championship match in the 165-pound weight class. Manchester University’s (Indiana) James Bettcher won over Bergman in the title match by 16-3 major decision.

The UWO men’s wrestling team will be in action Nov. 9 at Lakeland University in Plymouth, for the Muskie Scramble at the Woltzen Gymnasium at 9 a.m.