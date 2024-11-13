Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Ruggiero claims first

Dylan Eckhart, Staff Writer
November 13, 2024

UW Oshkosh men’s wrestler Leonardo Ruggiero claimed the only first-place finish for the Titans at the Muskie Scramble at Lakeland University in Plymouth Nov. 9.

Ruggiero, a sophomore from Rome, Italy, won the 148-lb. class after being the only Titan to win all four matches on the day. He won his first three matches by decisions of 7-4, 6-1 and 4-3, and won his final match with a pin in the final 9 seconds, defeating William Harrier of Concordia University Wisconsin

In Bracket A in the 285-lb. classweight class, UWO’s Garth Martell took second and Camden Harms claimed third place, respectively. Both wrestlers finished 2-1, with Harms winning his final match over Mason Kochersperger of Carthage College with a fall in 2:57.

Brodie Driessen placed second for the Titans in Bracket B of the 285-lb. weight class, going 3-1 with two falls. He defeated Aiden Hinchee of Harper College (Illinois) in 1:14, and Chris Gielow of Carthage College in 0:23.

Story continues below advertisement

Oshkosh’s Logan Harel and Brody Toledo finished in third and fourth, respectively, in the 141-lb.bracket. Harel went 2-1 and defeated Gavin Enders of Harper College with a fall in 0:52, and defeated Toledo for third place. 

Toledo went 1-2 and defeated Lakeland’s Lucas Schanen with a fall in 1:38.

JP Culver had the next best finish for the Titans, finishing in fourth place in Bracket A of the 125-lb. weight class and going 1-2. Culver defeated Nick Needham from Ellsworth Community College in a 15-0 technical fall.

UWO’s men’s wrestling team will be back in action Nov. 14 when the Titans take on UW-Eau Claire, ranked No. 4 in the nation, for the Chancellor’s Cup Duals on the road at 7 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herd's Stephen Thompson dribbles past a defender at the Oshkosh Arena in a game during the 2023-24 season.
Herd falls to Wolves 111-93 in season opener
UWO's Michael Metcalf-Grassman (4) dribbles past a UW-La Crosse player during the game vs the Eagles last season. Metcalf-Grassman led the team with 28 points.
Titans fall in season opener
Swim and dive place at Lawrence University
Titans cross country sweep at Red Hawk open
Titans win WIAC title
UWO's Clayton Schwalbe looks for more yardage after completing a catch during the game versus UW-Stout at Titan Stadium on Nov. 9.
Titan football falls to UWS Blue Devils