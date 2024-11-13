Ruggiero claims first

UW Oshkosh men’s wrestler Leonardo Ruggiero claimed the only first-place finish for the Titans at the Muskie Scramble at Lakeland University in Plymouth Nov. 9.

Ruggiero, a sophomore from Rome, Italy, won the 148-lb. class after being the only Titan to win all four matches on the day. He won his first three matches by decisions of 7-4, 6-1 and 4-3, and won his final match with a pin in the final 9 seconds, defeating William Harrier of Concordia University Wisconsin

In Bracket A in the 285-lb. classweight class, UWO’s Garth Martell took second and Camden Harms claimed third place, respectively. Both wrestlers finished 2-1, with Harms winning his final match over Mason Kochersperger of Carthage College with a fall in 2:57.

Brodie Driessen placed second for the Titans in Bracket B of the 285-lb. weight class, going 3-1 with two falls. He defeated Aiden Hinchee of Harper College (Illinois) in 1:14, and Chris Gielow of Carthage College in 0:23.

Story continues below advertisement

Oshkosh’s Logan Harel and Brody Toledo finished in third and fourth, respectively, in the 141-lb.bracket. Harel went 2-1 and defeated Gavin Enders of Harper College with a fall in 0:52, and defeated Toledo for third place.

Toledo went 1-2 and defeated Lakeland’s Lucas Schanen with a fall in 1:38.

JP Culver had the next best finish for the Titans, finishing in fourth place in Bracket A of the 125-lb. weight class and going 1-2. Culver defeated Nick Needham from Ellsworth Community College in a 15-0 technical fall.

UWO’s men’s wrestling team will be back in action Nov. 14 when the Titans take on UW-Eau Claire, ranked No. 4 in the nation, for the Chancellor’s Cup Duals on the road at 7 p.m.