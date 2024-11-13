Titan football falls to UWS Blue Devils

The UW Oshkosh football team lost a heartbreaker 45-42 to the UW-Stout Blue Devils on UWO’s senior day at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium. The winner would continue as the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference automatic qualifier for the NCAA tournament heading into the final week of the regular season.

UWS won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, which meant that the Titans started on offense. UWO had good field position on their first drive due to a 38-yard return from Ethan Mathe to start the game. The Titans drove the ball down the field thanks to a 12-yard fourth down conversion from wide receiver Trae Tetzlaff, followed by a 16-yard run from quarterback Brooks Blount. The Titans were able to punch it in for their first touchdown from a 2-yard touchdown run from Justice Lovelace to go up 7-0.

The Blue Devils got the ball on the 50-yard line to start their drive due to a penalty from defensive back Caleb Smith. UWS was able to tie the game behind two big catches from their tight end that set up a short touchdown run from Stout quarterback Adam Moen. The Titans next drive was promising as UWO drove to the UWS 45-yard line, but UWO fumbled the ball, and the Blue Devils recovered it, scoring another touchdown from running back Ben Tolkinen.

The Titans only needed one play to tie the game up at 14-14 on the ensuing drive due to a 68-yard touchdown reception from wide receiver Dan Fynaardt. UWS started the second quarter with the ball, it looked like the Titans were about to hold them on a fourth down on the Titans 31-yard line. UWS was not only able to convert, but were able to score another touchdown to take the lead at 21-14. After holding the Titans to back-to-back three-and-outs, UWS was able to score their fourth touchdown of the game to go up 28-14 heading into half.

The start of the second half looked like UWS were going to blow out the Titans. UWS started the second half on offense and scored a touchdown to go up 35-14. The Titans on their first drive of the half responded. On third-and-8 on the UWS 22-yard line, Blount found wide receiver Cade Oiler for a 22-yard touchdown reception to make it 35-21. UWS responded with another touchdown to regain their 21-point lead at 42-21. The Titans needed a quick drive at the start of the fourth quarter to still have a chance and that is what they did. A drive that UWO had going to end the third quarter set them up with great field position to start the fourth quarter. UWO was able to punch it thanks to a touchdown from Fynaardt. The UWO defense held the UWS offense to a three-and-out. On fourth down, linebacker Dayshawn Henry got a hand on the Stout punt to block it and the Titans recovered. UWO responded with a big 27-yard catch from tight end Clayton Schwalbe that set up a 16-yard touchdown run from Lovelace to put the deficit down to 42-35. The Titans tied the game up behind a big 29-yard touchdown reception from Tetzlaff at 42-42. UWO came up big again on special teams as on the ensuing kickoff, the Titans forced a fumble that they were able to recover. With 6:22 left in the game, the Titans had a chance to claim their first lead of the game. Unfortunately, on fourth-and-11, the Titans missed their field goal attempt and the Blue Devils had a chance to win the game. UWS was able to drive down the field and made the game winning field goal to win 45-42. UWO’s season isn’t over, but they need a win next week to keep their season alive. UWO travels to UW-River Falls on Saturday, Nov. 16 for the finale of the 2024 season. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. at Ramer Field.