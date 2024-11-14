Herd falls to Wolves 111-93 in season opener

The Wisconsin Herd fell to the Iowa Wolves 111-93 in their G League season opener Nov. 8 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, as part of the league’s Tip-Off Tournament.

The Herd (0-1), the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, shot just 33.3% (33-for-98) from the floor and 21.1% (8-for-38) from behind the arc. Wisconsin forced 20 Iowa turnovers while recording nine steals and six blocks.

Forward Chris Livingston led the Herd with a team-high 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists off 8-for-19 shooting on the night. Guard James Akinjo also recorded a double-double, scoring 12 points and dishing out 10 assists. Forward Justise Winslow scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Stephen Thompson added 14 points off the bench.

The Wolves (1-0), the G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, shot 47.6% (39-for-82) from the field and 41.7% (10-for-24) from 3-point range. Iowa recorded 10 steals and nine blocked shots and forced 14 Herd turnovers.

Forward Leonard Miller led the Wolves with a game-high 27 points and 16 rebounds on 9-for-12 shooting while guard Daishen Nix scored 26 points and had nine assists. Forward Trevor Keels scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists while Chasson Randle recorded 15 points off the bench.

Iowa opened the contest on an 8-3 run, but the Herd responded with eight straight points to take a 13-11 advantage with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Wolves retook the lead with a 3-pointer from Nix and Iowa never looked back, ending the first period on a 11-2 run to lead 30-19 at the break.

The Herd opened the second quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 32-30 advantage with seven minutes to go in the half. Wisconsin’s lead grew to seven points after a pair of layups and a 3-pointer from Winslow, but Iowa responded with a 6-0 spurt to draw to within one point. That was the closest the Wolves came to reclaiming the lead in the second quarter as the half ended with the Herd in front 54-50.

Both teams traded baskets to begin the third quarter, but a pair of free throws and an alley-oop dunk from Iowa’s Jesse Edwards sparked a 14-0 Wolves run that gave the home team a 66-57 advantage. Iowa held onto a double-digit lead for most of the period until a layup from Thompson and a 3-pointer from Akinjo cut the Herd deficit to nine. The two teams traded baskets for the remainder of the quarter as the Wolves led 84-75 going into the final period.

Back-to-back baskets from Iowa gave the Wolves a 13-point lead to begin the fourth quarter, but the Herd pulled to within six points following a 3-pointer from Yor Anei and a four-point play from Thompson, who was fouled on a converted 3-pointer and added a free throw. Wisconsin was unable to draw any closer the rest of the game as Iowa went on a 16-0 run midway through the period off seven points from Miller and the Wolves cruised to an 18-point victory.

The Herd will return to Oshkosh Nov. 15 for their home opener against the Grand Rapids Gold (1-1) at 7 p.m. at the Oshkosh Arena as part of the G League’s Tip-Off Tournament. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase in December.