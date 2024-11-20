Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Categories:

Titans Fall to Green Knights

Christian Cortez, Staff Writer
November 20, 2024

The UWO Men and Womens Swim and Dive team (1-4, WIAC 0-2) traveled to St. Norbert College where the Titans lost 170-126 and 148-145.

 

For the women, Francesca Schiro swam to three freestyle victories, clocking in at 1:59.51 in the 200-yard, 54.68 in the 100-yard, and 25.37 during the 50-yard. Schiro was assisted by teammates Kori Burnett, Rowan Sinclair and Cadence Showalter in a 400-yard freestyle relay victory finishing at 3:45.03

 

Sinclar also contributed to a second place finish in the 400-yard medley with her teammates  Sienna Della-Peruta , Kylee Dinninger and Elsa Piering with a time of 4:21.16. Sinclair also placed first in the 200-yard butterfly clocking a finish of 2:16.59, as well as a second-place finish in the 100-yard at 1:02.59 with Showalter placing third with 1:03.54. Della-Peruta also claimed her own first place victory with a 2:16.24 backstroke, along with Brianna Wesenberg with a 11:17.69 1,000-yard freestyle. Wesenberg claimed an additional second place 500-yard freestyle with a finish at 5:32.69.

 

For diving, Maya Indiraraj won the 1-meter dive at 218.90, as well as the 3-meter at 245.75. Paige Vitek followed on the 3-meter with a 171.25 second place finish.

 

For the men, Jacob Gordon finished top-3 in both the 1- and 3-meter diving events, scoring 212.90 in the 1-meter, and 212.55 in the 3-meter behind Glen Cole’s  posted 218.85. Damen Seremet finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:01.91. He also placed second in the 50-yard freestyle with 22.42. Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez finished third with a time of 22.87. Seremet also took second in the 200-yard breaststroke at 2:21.57.

 

Luke Giles and Elias Landolt placed second and third in the 1,000 freestyle, with finish times of 10:48.70 and 10:54.86.

 

 

The 100-yard backstroke had CJ Willert finish third with a 57.66 finish and in the 200-yard, he took a first-place finish at 2:05.34.

 

The 400-yard medley relay squad of Seremet, Knoeck, Drew Davis and Ramirez-Gutierrez finished second with a time of 3:41.49, while the 400-yard freestyle relay squad of Knoeck, Davis, Landolt, and Kyler Bruce finished second at 2:23.77.

 

UWO will have their next meet on Saturday, November 23rd when they travel to Lake Forest Ill. The first event starts at 1PM

