Shaping the Game

As Amanda Anderson settled into her small but cozy home after a long day at work, the gentle rustle of her coaching gear broke the afternoon stillness. The golden light of the setting sun streamed through the windows, casting warm hues across the living room and illuminating the soft textures of mossy green throw blankets draped over the couch. The scent of her vanilla candle mingled with the earthy aroma of her dog’s fur, creating a comforting atmosphere. Tito, her dog, slept peacefully on a cushioned bed near the sofa, his soft snoring filling the background.

Pictures from her rugby playing days adorned the walls, each frame capturing her passion and dedication to the sport. Their vibrant colors contrasted with the calming beige of the walls. A worn rugby ball rested on a nearby shelf a silent testament to her journey.

“It’s just me and Tito, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Anderson said, her eyes sparkling with anticipation for the evening ahead.

The warmth of her home filled her with energy as she prepared to guide the next generation of players, embodying the spirit of a mentor who is committed to shaping the future of the sport she loves.

Later, at the outdoor turf field on the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh campus, Anderson stood on the sidelines with calm confidence, surveying her players as they moved with purpose. Her stature still reflected her days as a rugby player, even though her body was transitioning with age and the shift to coaching. With her long blond hair cascading down her back and hints of dark roots showing, she exuded an approachable yet authoritative presence in a black UW Oshkosh sweatshirt and athletic pants.

The green of the artificial turf glistened under the golden hues of the late afternoon sun, which was setting minute by minute. The crisp scent of the nearby river combined with the sharp smell of turf, creating a refreshing blend that awakened the senses. The rhythmic calls for the ball and the satisfying thud as it hit players’ hands echoed through the air, punctuated by laughter and the occasional shout of encouragement a soundtrack of the hard work ahead.

As the players engaged in drills, the energy of the field enveloped Anderson, filling her with a sense of belonging. A flock of birds glided against the cotton-candy sky, their silhouettes dancing through the soft pinks and blues, signaling the end of another successful day of practice.

The Start

Anderson’s love for rugby began back in 2005, during her high school years in Madison, Wisconsin.

“After playing football with the boys for a few years and ultimately stepping away because I wasn’t going to see playing time,” Anderson said, “I’d been searching for a sport that gave me the same rush.”

When she saw a flyer for a local girls’ rugby club, she decided to check it out with a few friends, and that was the start of what would become a lifelong passion.

“After my first practice in 2005, I knew rugby was the sport I’d been looking for,” Anderson said. “I loved the full-contact game without the constant stoppages of football, and all the contact skills I had learned transferred seamlessly.”

The thrill of that first practice washed over her like a wave, invigorating her spirit.

Her rugby career began with Madison Militia and progressed rapidly. By 2006, she was playing for the Wisconsin U-19 Select Side, and her dedication and skill only grew from there. Rugby Anderson connected her with people who have become lifelong friends.

“This game has taken me to places I never could have imagined,” Anderson said. “That first season led me to try out for the Wisconsin U-19 program, where I met Gray Zischke, who, at the time, was the head coach for UW-Stevens Point and the Wisconsin U-19s. He quickly became one of the most influential people in my life, a great mentor and long-time friend.”

Over the years, Anderson has played for numerous teams, including the Wisconsin Women’s Team, Milwaukee Scylla and the Midwest Thunderbirds Senior All-Stars. As a player, she earned a reputation for her tenacity and leadership on the field.

“One of my greatest life lessons has been learning that in rugby, it’s not always the most talented person who makes the biggest impact, but the one who works hardest to put their teammates in a position to succeed.” Anderson said.

Transition to Coaching

After a successful playing career, Anderson’s passion for rugby transitioned to coaching. Following the death of Zischke, Anderson found herself contemplating her future in the sport, the weight of loss heavy on her heart.

“That loss made me realize how important it was to carry forward the values he instilled in me.” Anderson said.

A seemingly coincidental series of events led her to UWO, where she now serves as the head coach of the women’s rugby team. The decision to coach here stemmed from her admiration for the athletes who were willing to self-coach for an entire 2023 season just to keep the team going.

“That’s a level of commitment I could get behind,” Anderson said. “Without really knowing the athletes, I could see a resilient and resourceful group of rugby players.”

While some may have viewed the team, which had only seven players in 2023, as too far gone, Anderson was determined to accept the challenge.

“This is the kind of challenge I was meant for. This is the team I was meant to help: a local college women’s team with a core of committed athletes who just needed a coach with a vision, clear expectations, some rugby charisma and a little bit of hope,” Anderson said. “I’m uniquely qualified to help UWO with the specific challenges and dynamics the team was facing, and I’m genuinely grateful for this opportunity every single day.”

Additionally, since 2014, Anderson has served as the assistant coach for forwards for the Wisconsin Women’s Rugby U-23 Selects, helping to develop young talent at a competitive level.

“Amanda’s coaching style is all about getting athletes to answer their own questions,” said Wisconsin Women’s Rugby U-23 Selects head coach Xane Gerasimo. “She’s very likely to respond to a question with another question. It might take athletes a little while to adjust, but in the end, they know why they’re doing what they’re doing.”

This approach reflects Anderson’s philosophy of coaching, one that prioritizes developing players’ critical thinking and deeper understanding of the game. With genuine encouragement, she nurtures curiosity and growth in her athletes, much like how her former teammates and coaches have shaped her journey.

“I prioritize meeting my players where they are,” Anderson said, “Each hour, each day, each week, and I flex my practice plans to help them leave every rugby day feeling better or more accomplished than when they arrived.”

Anderson’s commitment to individualized coaching has fostered a supportive environment where players feel valued and motivated. By actively listening to their concerns and aspirations, she cultivates strong relationships with her athletes, allowing them to voice their challenges and triumphs.

“Amanda meets athletes where they’re at. I think she manages to remember what it felt like to be new to the sport all those years ago.” Gerasimo said, “She has an ability to empathize with the overwhelming feeling of not knowing the sport, and to break things down to a really manageable level for those folks.”

This collaborative approach not only enhances their skills but also instills a sense of ownership and accountability within the team. Players often remark that they feel seen and heard, which encourages them to push their limits both on and off the field.

Nevaeh Quinn, one of Anderson’s current players for UWO and the Wisconsin Women’s Rugby U-23 Selects, reflects on her journey under Anderson’s guidance.

“Being coached by Amanda has been extremely beneficial to my rugby career. Coming into college, I had no experience playing,” Quinn said. “She helped me develop my skills, build my confidence and mentally prepare. She’s created the positive team atmosphere UWO has been striving for.”

Quinn’s gratitude resonated across the field, amplifying the deep sense of community Anderson has tirelessly fostered.

Leadership Beyond the Field

Anderson’s leadership extends beyond coaching. As the treasurer for the Great Waters Women’s Rugby Conference and Vice President of the Milwaukee Scylla Rugby Club, she has implemented key initiatives that have shaped the organizations. For instance, she spearheaded fundraising efforts to support underprivileged teams and organized workshops focused on player development.

“I’ve always believed that building a strong culture within a team is the foundation for success,” Anderson said. “It’s not just about winning games; it’s about creating an environment where athletes feel supported, can grow and develop both on and off the field.”

Anderson’s dedication to fostering growth and unity is apparent in every aspect of her work. Her passion radiates through her words and actions, creating a sense of purpose that resonates deeply with her teams. This commitment extends beyond coaching. She’s also a key figure in the larger rugby community, balancing budgets, organizing team events and ensuring that teams have the resources they need to thrive. Her strategic thinking and organizational skills have been crucial in managing the complexities of a successful rugby club.

Andi Heesaker, the Wisconsin Rugby Football Union secretary and team manager for the Wisconsin Selects Women’s Team, reflects on Amanda’s contributions.

“Amanda is always willing to jump in when help is needed,” Heesaker said. “She works on our grants and awards committee, vetting applications and selecting recipients. Her dedication makes a significant impact on our team and community.”

Her proactive approach ensures that deserving teams and players receive the support they need, further solidifying her reputation as a dedicated leader.

Anderson’s commitment to the Wisconsin Rugby Football Union’s mission to grow rugby in Wisconsin shines through her work with the U-23 Selects team. Entrusted with over 50 players, she strives to make participation as accessible as possible. Her diligent efforts to secure sponsorships help cover costs, allowing more young athletes to engage with the sport.

“She works hard to get sponsors and cover as much of the cost as she can,” Heesaker said, “Her help lowered costs for everyone involved.”

Creating a Lasting Impact

Anderson’s commitment to developing young talent is remarkable, as she takes the time to ensure that every player feels supported, regardless of their experience level. During last year’s training camp with the Wisconsin Women’s Rugby U-23 Selects, she organized additional skill-building sessions for players who needed extra support, demonstrating her investment in their development. She even stayed late after practice to work with them one-on-one, reinforcing her dedication to nurturing their growth.

“A big impact on me was when she emphasized the importance of confidence in achieving goals,” Quinn said, “She reminds us every day that confidence is key in everything you do and that confidence isn’t just talent, it’s what is built through action and perseverance.”

Anderson also creates a sense of community within the team by promoting an atmosphere of inclusivity and collaboration. She actively engages her athletes through team-building activities and open discussions about their goals, ensuring that every player feels a sense of belonging.

“Amanda’s dedication to bringing in new players is unmatched,” Heesaker said. “It’s not just about the current team for her; she’s building a future for rugby in Wisconsin.”

In addition to her coaching responsibilities, Anderson has taken the lead on initiatives to promote women’s rugby in Wisconsin. She spearheaded the “Girls in Rugby” program, aimed at introducing young female athletes to the sport. By coordinating clinics and workshops and engaging schools and local clubs, Anderson has created valuable opportunities for girls to try rugby, significantly increasing participation at the grassroots level.

“One of the biggest lessons Amanda taught me was the importance of mental toughness. She pushed me to stay focused and determined, even in challenging situations.” Quinn said, “I’ve learned to handle pressure, bounce back from setbacks and maintain a positive attitude in tough games, which I will use in the rest of my rugby career and in life itself.”

Through her work, Anderson is not only enhancing the current landscape of women’s rugby, but also paving the way for a vibrant future. Her role as a coach, mentor and advocate is transformative, making her an invaluable asset to the rugby community.

“I believe that every girl who steps onto the field has the potential to change the game not just for themselves, but for those who will follow in their footsteps,” Anderson said. “Together, we’re not just building a team; we’re building a legacy.”