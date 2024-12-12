Herd fall to Motor City 117-94 at home

The Wisconsin Herd only had one starter score more than 10 points as they fell to the Motor City Cruise 117-94 at the Oshkosh Arena Dec. 11.

The Herd (2-9) was led by James Akinjo and Terence Davis off the bench who scored 20 and 19 points, respectively. The lone member of the starting five to reach double-digits was forward Tyler Smith, who finished with 11 points and three rebounds.

As a team, Wisconsin shot 35.6% from the field and 28.2% from behind the arc. While the Herd forced 22 Cruise turnovers, they were outrebounded by Motor City 55-29.

Motor City (7-4) was led by guard Javante McCoy, who came off the bench and scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds on 11-for-13 shooting. Guard Daniss Jenkins added 20 points and seven assists while forward Cole Swider finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. The Cruise had three other players finish in double figures with Lamar Stevens scoring 16 points, Alondes Williams scoring 15 points and Cameron Martin finishing with a double-double with 10 points and 14 boards.

The Cruise shot 57% from the floor and 43.3% from 3-point range and the visitors finished with eight blocks and seven steals.

The two teams traded baskets to begin the contest until a running layup from Jenkins kickstarted a 9-0 run that put Motor City on top 17-8. The Herd responded with a 9-2 run midway through the first quarter to cut the deficit to two points behind five points from Davis. Wisconsin only allowed the Cruise to score three points in the final three minutes of the period as Davis knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Herd a 23-22 lead at the break.

Wisconsin maintained a one-possession lead for the first six minutes of the second quarter until a floater from McCoy jump started an 11-0 Cruise run that put Motor City up 42-34. The Cruise ended the period with a 15-0 run in the final three minutes to go on top 57-37 at halftime.

The Herd were unable to chip away at the Cruise lead, and Motor City led by nearly 20 points for the remainder of the contest, ending the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run to secure a 23-point victory.

Wisconsin will hit the road to take on the Cleveland Charge at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 13 with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m. The Herd sit in last place in the Central Division of the NBA G League Showcase Cup standings, and sit six games behind the final playoff spot in the preseason tournament.