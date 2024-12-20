Schirger selected to AP All-America Second Team

The Associated Press selected UW Oshkosh football offensive lineman John Schirger to the 2024 AP NCAA Division III All-America Football Second Team on Thursday to become the sixth Titan in the history of the program to receive an AP award.

Schirger, a senior out of Grafton, earned his second All-America honor of the year after being named to the American Football Coaches Association All-America First Team. He was also named to the D3football.com All-Region 6 Second Team and All-WIAC First Team.

Schirger, an offensive tackle, started all 10 games for UWO this season and was a part of an offense that rushed for at least 126 yards four times during the season while allowing just 43 tackles-for-loss and 19 sacks against D-III opponents.

Schirger was joined by UW-Whitewater’s Matt Burba and UW-Stout’s Luke Cool on the second team as the only student-athletes from the WIAC among the 58 total selections on this year’s AP Division III All-America Team.

Prior to 2017, the AP announced a Little All-America Team that included players from NCAA Divisions II and III. The AP Little America Team previously honored former Titan linebacker Reese Dziedzic (Third Team, 2016), quarterback Brett Kasper (First Team, 2017), punter Nate Ray (Second Team, 2014) and offensive lineman Ty Summers (First Team, 2017). Jaydon Haag (Second, 2019) collected UWO’s first AP Division III All-America honor.