UWO men’s wrestling remains winless

The UW Oshkosh men’s wrestling team won three individual weight classes at the Milwaukee School of Engineering on Thursday before eventually falling 36-16 to the Raiders.

JP Culver put Oshkosh up early, taking the 125-lb. bout by forfeit.

The Raiders however won the following seven including by one forfeit, a decision, three technical falls and two pins.

Roman Martell got the Titans back in the win column by earning a 12-0 major decision over Joe Raineri at 197-lbs., making the score 36-10 before Brody Driessen won the 285-lb. match by forfeit.

The Titans head to Michigan for the Alma College Open on Sunday with the first matches beginning at 9 a.m.