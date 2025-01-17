Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

UWO men’s wrestling remains winless

Submitted News
January 17, 2025
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — Oshkosh’s Roman Martell wrestles at a match earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.

The UW Oshkosh men’s wrestling team won three individual weight classes at the Milwaukee School of Engineering on Thursday before eventually falling 36-16 to the Raiders.

JP Culver put Oshkosh up early, taking the 125-lb. bout by forfeit.

The Raiders however won the following seven including by one forfeit, a decision, three technical falls and two pins.

Roman Martell got the Titans back in the win column by earning a 12-0 major decision over Joe Raineri at 197-lbs., making the score 36-10 before Brody Driessen won the 285-lb. match by forfeit.

Story continues below advertisement

The Titans head to Michigan for the Alma College Open on Sunday with the first matches beginning at 9 a.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Sammi Beyer dribbles the basketball in a game earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Titans remain undefeated with OT win over Whitewater
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Reed Seckar crosses over on a Whitewater defender in Oshkosh's 59-56 loss at the Kolf Sports Center on Wednesday.
Men's basketball falls in fourth straight game
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- The Herd's James Akinjo drives to the basket in a game earlier this season at the Oshkosh Arena.
Herd fall to Westchester Knicks 124-117
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Amaya McConkay celebrates after winning the uneven bars with a score of 9.750 points.
Gymnastics sets highest home meet score in program history
Courtesy of Doug Sasse / d3hoopsphotography.com -- UWO's Joey LaChapell passes the ball in a game earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO men's basketball loses to No.1 UW-Platteville
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Kayce Vaile puts up a layup against Benedictine University (Illinois) earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Women's basketball extends win streak to 14 games