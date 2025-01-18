Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Swim and dive teams fall to Stevens Point

Submitted News
January 18, 2025
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard freestyle against the Pointers on Friday night.

Both the men’s and women’s UW Oshkosh swimming and diving teams fell to UW-Stevens Point 164-77 and 131-111, respectively, Friday at Albee Hall & Pool. 

On the men’s side, the first event of the night was the 200-yard medley relay and the Titan squad made up of CJ Willert, Damen Seremet, Law Lykins and Ramirez-Gutierrez placed second in 1:41.10.

UWO earned two top-3 finishes in the 1,000-yard freestyle; Luke Giles took second in 11:21.06 and Ethan DeGroot grabbed third in 11:29.57.

Ramirez-Gutierrez won the 200-yard freestyle at 1:50.33 and was followed by Drew Davis with a 1:53.74 finish for third.

Additional second-place marks were grabbed by Seremet in the 50-yard freestyle (22.35), Ramirez Gutierrez in the 100-yard freestyle (49.74) and Jacob Gordon in the 3-meter diving (239.65).

Charlie Mason swam in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing third in 2:07.44. Also collecting individual third-place marks were Gordon on the 1-meter board (219.45), Julian Koller in the 100-yard butterfly (57.72), Willert in the 100-yard backstroke (56.64), and Lykins in the 500-yard freestyle (5:23.93).

The final event of the meet was the 200-yard freestyle relay, where Davis, Ben Knoeck, Mason, and Kyle Bruce raced to third in 1:31.91.

In the women’s meet, Cadence Showalter won the 100-yard butterfly at 1:01.75 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:31.75 while swimming second in the second place 200-yard freestyle relay squad that finished in 1:42.88. The other three swimmers in the event were Kori Burnett, Brianna Wesenberg and Francesca Schiro.

Sienna Della-Peruta, Kylee Dinninger, Rowan Sinclair and Elsa Piering placed third in the 200-yard medley relay, the first event of the night, in 1:59.54.

Wesenberg swam to first in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 11:27.65, Schiro won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:59.09, Della-Peruta won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:19.37 and Schiro won the 100-yard freestyle in 53.78 seconds.

Sinclair led UW-Oshkosh with a pair of second-place finishes, taking one in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.04) and another in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.51). Della Peruta grabbed second in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:02.83 and Wesenberg added another with a 5:37.44 time in the 500-yard freestyle.

Burnett swam a 26.25-second time in the 50-yard freestyle for third.

The Titans’ top diver, Maya Indiraraj won on both boards, scoring 222.20 points on the 1-meter and 230.00 on the 3-meter.

The Titans head west on Saturday, facing UW-La Crosse at the Eagles’ Richard L. Pein Natatorium at 1 p.m.

