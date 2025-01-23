Men’s basketball drops to 0-5 in WIAC play

Three members of the UW Oshkosh men’s basketball team reached double-digit points in La Crosse on Saturday (Jan. 18), however UW-La Crosse’s consistent 57.4 shooting percentage from the field kept the Titans from clipping the Eagles’ wings as they lost 75-62.

The Titans shot nearly 50% from the field and 55.56% from three in the first half, however La Crosse shot 75.86% from the field including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc to lead 53-30 at the half. UW-Oshkosh fought back in the second half, outscoring the Eagles 32-22 to cut the final deficit to 13 points.

Over both halves, Oshkosh went 40.7% from the field, 40% from three, and 62.5% from the line. The Titans led 32 to 27 in rebounds, however the Eagles held 14 to eight in assists, three to one in blocks, and 12 to five in steals.

UWL climbed to a 4-1 mark in WIAC play and won the third-straight matchup while UWO dropped to 0-5.

Story continues below advertisement

Oshkosh’s Jonah Rindfleisch and Joey LaChapell each scored 12 points at Mitchell Fieldhouse on Saturday, followed by Reed Seckar with 10. Rindfleisch paced the field with six rebounds, four of which were offensive, while adding three assists and three steals.

UWO’s Carter Thomas hit a three for the first points of the game, however La Crosse put together two 3-pointers and a layup of their own to claim a lead it would have a hold on for the remainder of the contest. Oshkosh held the Eagles entirely to runs under 10 points in the half, however each spurt added up to an eventual 23-point deficit at halftime.

Scoring all of Oshkosh’s points over the first 2:46 of the second half, LaChapell tallied two free throws, a layup, and a 3-pointer, making the score 37-57 with 17:14 remaining. He later cut an Eagle run off after five points by hitting another three before the WIAC foes held each other to a combined 14 points over the next 7-plus minutes. Rindfleisch and LaChapell broke the up low scoring span with six points in a minute, decreasing the deficit to 16 points. La Crosse built its edge back up to 20 points twice before a Brandon Beck layup, a Connor Jenkins 3-pointer, and a last-second Nate Nazos jumper cut the score to 62-75.