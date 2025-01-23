UWO swimming and diving falls to La Crosse

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams fell to UW-La Crosse 238-58 and 227-70, respectively, at the Richard L. Pein Natatorium on Saturday.

Francesca Schiro took the first-place finish in the women’s 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.94 seconds. In addition, Schiro topped the podium for the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:13.16 finish.

Brianna Wesenberg took second place in the women’s 1,000-yard freestyle by finishing in 11:27.89.

In the women’s 500-yard freestyle, Cadence Showalter finished second with a time of 5:34.35, while Wesenberg clocked a 5:38.99 for third.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Wesenberg, Kori Burnett, Showalter, and Schiro took third place finishing at 3:48.76.

Jacob Gordon took the Titans’ first place finish, scoring a personal best 260.15 in the men’s 1-meter dive.

Maya Indiraraj’s third place finish in the 3-meter diving was the only diving podium for the women, where she scored 245.45.

The men’s 200-yard medley relay crew of CJ Willert, Damen Seremet, Law Lykins and Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez finished in third place at 1:43.09.

Seremet then took third place in both the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke with times of 1:01.89 and 2:20.97 respectively.

Lykins claimed third in the 200-yard butterfly, finishing at 2:14.72.

Elias Landolt took the third place 1,000 freestyle finish, clocking in at 10:58.88, while Ben Knoeck took the third place 200-yard freestyle finish at 1:53.94 as well as third place in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:18.98.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team consisting of Ramirez-Gutierrez, Lykins, Drew Davis , and Seremet took third with a 3:19.72 time.

The Titans will return home on Friday, Jan. 24 for the final match of the regular season, beginning at 5 p.m. at Albee Hall.