UWO’s Roman Martell secures 1st place finish at Alma Open

Roman Martell won the 197-lb. bracket of the Alma College (Michigan) Open in three matches on Sunday, securing first place and one of the UW Oshkosh men’s wrestling team’s six place finishes.

Martell won by 4-0 decision over Muskegon Community College’s Andrew Baldwin in the quarterfinal, fellow Titan Desmond Walker by technical fall in the semifinal, and Eli Murphy, wrestling unattached, by a 3-1 decision in the first-place match.

At 125-lbs, JP Culver won by a 14-7 decision over Muskegon Community College’s Jimmy Thommen in the first round before falling to Max Mader from Adrian College (Michigan) in the quarterfinal. He then won by 19-4 technical fall, fall (3:35), fall (2:17), and 9-5 decision to secure third place in the bracket.

Walker secured fourth at 197-lbs. He pinned Shan Swank from Adrian in 3:34 and defeated Oshkosh’s Vincent Bird by 8-7 decision before falling to Baldwin in the third-place bout.

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Bergman also took fourth, in the 165-lb. bracket. He lost in the first round and won by 15-0 technical fall, 11-2 major decision, 9-4 decision, and 8-5 sudden victory-1 to fight back to the third-place match, losing to Trenton Mansfield by a close 4-2 decision.

Bird earned victories over Bryce Warner (Alma) and Max Herrick (unattached) on his way to placing fifth at 197-lbs.

In the 141-lb. bracket, Brody Toledo defeated Dakota Quinlan from Rochester Christian University (Michigan) by 15-2 major decision on his way to sixth place.

The Titans will host Lakeland University in the fieldhouse at Kolf Sports Center on Friday for their final home match of the season. The first match is set for 6 p.m.