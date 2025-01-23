Women’s wrestling claims four top-6 spots at Alma College Open

Four members of the UW Oshkosh women’s wrestling team took top-6 spots at the Alma College (Michigan) Open on Sunday.

After a first-round bye in the 124-lb. bracket, UWO’s Annesley Day defeated Alma’s MaryAlice Lynch by fall at 4:14 in the quarterfinal and earned an 8-2 decision in the semifinal over fellow Titan Mya Delleree. She then bested Zhivanna Magdaleno from Northern Michigan University in the championship bout, pinning the Wildcat in 2:49.

Delleree claimed UWO’s second top-3 finish at 124-lbs with a third-place positioning. She took a 10-0 technical fall victory over Division II Grand Valley State University’s (Michigan) Olivia Heft in the quarterfinal and pinned Miriam Hopson (Grand Valley State) in under a minute (59 seconds).

At 103-lbs, Myra Bair went 2-2 to finish fourth. She was defeated by Kirsten Cortez in the quarterfinal and final matches and picked up a pair of technical fall wins (10-0, 14-4) to make her way through the consolation bracket.

Story continues below advertisement

The Titans’ fourth place-holder was Emma Hady, who placed sixth at 110-lbs. She earned a 51-second pin over Aveona Edwards who was wrestling unattached.

The Titans next travel to face UW-Stevens Point on Friday at 7 p.m.