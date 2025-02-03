Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Women’s wrestling falls to NMU 30-17

Jacob Link, Managing Editor
February 3, 2025
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics — Annesley Day wrestles in a meet earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.

The UW Oshkosh women’s wrestling team fell to Northern Michigan University 30-17 Sunday afternoon at the Vandament Arena in Marquette, Michigan.

UWO’s Leah Schwenker and Alivia Davey wrestled in the 180-lb. and 207-lb. bouts, respectively, both losing by fall.

Myra Bair earned the Titans their first points of the day with a forfeit win at 103-lbs., followed by another forfeit win for Audrey Swiderek at 110-lbs.

After Oshkosh’s Emma Hady was defeated by technical fall in the 117-lb. match, Mya Delleree beat NMU’s Sara Schroder by 10-0 in a technical fall and UWO’s Annesley Day earned a 10-8 win over Sharon Leon.

The Wildcats ended the dual meet by taking the 138-, 145- and 160-lb. rounds by forfeit.

The Titans will compete in the two-day Augustana College (Illinois) Quad Cities D-III Invite Feb. 8-9 before postseason competition begins in the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Region VI Championship at Lindenwood University (Missouri) on Sunday, Feb. 23.

