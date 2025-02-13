Annesley Day wins Quad Cities Invitational

The UW Oshkosh women’s wrestling team competed at the Quad Cities Division III Invitational at Augustana College (Illinois) Feb. 8 and 9, and Annesley Day went undefeated to win the 124-lb bracket.

The Titans scored 42 points in the tournament and finished 12th out of the 26 teams competing.

Day put together five wins with three coming by pin and two by technical fall on Saturday. Day made quick work of her first match with a pin in 29 seconds over Ava Garcia of Cornell College (Iowa) and won her next match by technical fall, winning 13-0 over Alaina Hollender of Carthage College.

Day advanced to the semifinals with another dominant 10-0 win over Jayla Oberst of Albion College (Michigan) and in the semifinal bout, Day wrestled Aroma Marrufo of North Central College (Illinois) and got the victory by pin with 35 seconds remaining in the match.

Day advanced to the finals, where she took on Liannette Ortiz of Wartburg College (Iowa), where she snagged another win by pin at 5:07. Day now has six pins this season, moves to a 13-5 record at 124-lbs, and a 16-6 overall record.

The Titans gathered additional wins at three different weight classes. Audery Swiderek won her first match by pin over Kirsten Cortez of Carthage College at 103-lbs. Emma Hady won her first match by technical fall over Milar Little of Cornell College at 110-lbs.

Alivia Davey went 1-2 on the day, with a first match pin against Mikayla Ozeuh of Randolph College (Virginia). Davey lost her second match by technical fall to Khalia Correy of Lakeland University, which sent her to the consolation bracket.

Davey won a 2-0 decision over Kate Riege of UW-Stevens Point but then had to forfeit her next match against Angie Guy of Augustana, which ended her day.

UWO will be back in action on Feb. 23 for the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships Region VI Championship, hosted by Lindenwood University (Missouri) starting at 10 a.m.