Men’s track and field wins Red Hawk Invite

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s track and field teams took first and second, respectively, at the Red Hawk Invite hosted by Ripon College Feb. 8.

The men’s side scored 193 points in the 10 team field while the women finished with 147.5 points. St. Norbert College won the women’s meet with 159 points.

In the men’s events, UWO’s Lucas Nicholson dominated the mile, leading from start-to-finish and winning with a new personal record of 4:21.51. Tray Janssen secured second place in the 400-meter dash in a time of 50.80. In the 60-meter hurdles, Brady Larson took the win in 8.51 seconds. Eddie Jones grabbed another win for the Titans by dominating the 60-meter dash in a time of 6.84 seconds. Dylan Gramley was not far behind, as he claimed third in the same event in a time of 6.98 seconds.

The Titans went on to sweep the men’s 200-meter dash. Nolan Milas grabbed the win in 21.90 seconds. Gramley and Jones both medaled for the second time on the day, with Gramley claiming his second silver in 22.01 seconds, and Jones taking bronze in 22.49 seconds. The Titans 4×400-meter relay team also took third, finishing in a time of 3:31.23. The team consisted of Colin Smith, Jett Breed, Nicholson and Nick Vey.

In the field, Cameron McAndrews gave the Titans another third place finish, jumping 6.50 meters. McAndrews also won the high jump, clearing 1.90 meters. Terrell also took third, this time in the triple jump, as he made it 13.24 meters. Throwers Kieran Maude and Cameron Bendixen took second and third in the shot put, with Maude throwing 15.00 meters, and Bendixen throwing 14.76 meters. The Titans swept the weight throw, with Gavin Fritsch winning with 18.06 meters. Bryce Hale took second with 17.22 meters and Steven Wauer completed the sweep with 16.75 meters.

The Titans also had some athletes compete at the Mark Guthrie Legacy Invitational hosted by UW-La Crosse. Some highlights included Davian Willems’ third-place finish in the 60-meter dash in a time of 6.76 seconds. The Titans’ 4×400-meter relay team also placed third, finishing in 3:18.40. The team consisted of Matthew Eiden, Londyn Little, Weston Lerdal, and Daniel Wilson. Joshua Rivers won the long jump with a jump of 7.71 meters, setting a meet record.

On the women’s side, Emma Boegh was the first Titan to medal, claiming silver in the mile with a time of 5:14.06. The Titans proceeded to take the top two spots in the 400-meter dash with Addie Baker winning in 1:00.99 and Andrea Glaz as the runner-up with 1:01.23. Boegh came back in the 800-meter run with another strong performance, placing third with a time of 2:23.72. Baker and Glaz also came back for the 200-meter dash, once again taking first and second. Baker won with a time of 26.79 seconds, and Glaz was right behind her in 26.82 seconds.

Brenna Masloroff continued her strong season, winning the shot put with a throw of 13.80 meters. She also won the weight throw with 17.32 meters. Bobbi Blahnik took second in the event with a throw of 16.04 meters. Haley Kanitz added another win for the Titans in the pole vault, clearing 3.20 meters. Emerson Clark finished second in the same event with a vault of 3.05 meters.

At the Mark Guthrie Legacy Invitational hosted by UWL, Cyna Madigan finished in third place for the 800-meter run in a time of 2:14.51. Madigan was also on the 4×400-meter relay team which also placed third in a time of 3:55.69. Also competing on the relay were Julia Steger, Olivia Stenzel and Maddy LaVoi.

The Titans will head to Whitewater Feb. 15 for the Midwest Elite Invitational starting at 11 a.m.