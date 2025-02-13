Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Swim teams take down Loras College

Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
February 13, 2025
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — Law Lykins swims for UWO in a meet earlier this season.

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both won its second straight dual meet after taking down Loras College (Iowa) Feb. 8.

The men’s side won 139-80 while the women’s team beat Loras 136-68.

The UWO men’s 200-yard medley relay consisting of Law Lykins, Charlie Mason, Luke Giles and Ben Knoeck started off the meet, with a second-place finish at 1:45.70.

In the men’s 1,000-yard freestyle, Elias Landolt took first place with a 10:62.65 finish, while Ethan DeGroot took third with a time of 11:21.57. Drew Davis then took first in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:52.94, with Lykins taking third at 1:55.14.

Story continues below advertisement

The Titans filled the podium in the 50-yard freestyle, with Damen Seremet and CJ Willert finishing at 22.45 and 22.95 seconds respectively, in addition to a third-place finish from Julian Koller.

The Titans swept another podium as Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez and Knoeck finished within a tenth of a second of each other in the 100-yard freestyle, with Landolt taking the third-place spot. The three finished in 50.74, 50.84 and 54.72 seconds respectively.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Mason captured first place victory with a time of 2:07.00, with Ramirez-Gutierrez claiming third place at 2:09.74.

Seremet took first in the 100-yard butterfly at 58.35 seconds, while Grant Stahlback took third place at 1:00.54.

The 100-yard backstroke had two Titans claim podium finishes, as Willert captured first place in 57.53 seconds and Giles took the third-place spot at 1:03.14.

Both Titan relays for the 200-yard freestyle relay also claimed podium finishes, as the squad consisting of Ramirez-Gutierrez, Willert, Davis and Seremet finished in first place at 1:29.99.

On the women’s side, the 200-yard medley relay started with Titans taking the second and third place finishes. The relay of Sienna Della-Peruta, Kylee Dinninger, Grace Fergus and Rowan Sinclair finished at 1:59.7, while the relay of Payton Purdy, Bella Cichon, Elsa Piering and Julie Innerebner finished 1.28 seconds behind at 2:00.98.

Francesca Schiro then captured the first-place victory in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle with finishes of 25.37, and 54.96 seconds. Burnett took the second place for the 100-yard at 58.32 seconds, while Cadence Showalter claimed third in the 50-yard at 27.00.

The 100-yard butterfly saw Sinclair taking first place, while Fergus took third.

For the 100-yard breaststroke, Cichon captured a first-place victory at 1:16.36 while Showalter took second place at 1:17.77.

The Titans also took first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay, with the relay consisting of Schiro, Showalter, Burnett and Wesenberg finishing in 1:45.30.

Both swimming and diving teams now set their eyes to conference championship action as they begin their postseason run at the WIAC (Wisconsin Athletic Conference), at the Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer Feb. 19-22.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Carter Thomas drives to the basket against UWSP Wednesday night.
Men's basketball blows lead, falls to Stevens Point
Courtesy of UWO Flickr -- The UWO women's wrestling team is 2-4 in its inaugural season in the NCWWC and will participate as an NCAA team next year.
Women's wrestling becomes 91st NCAA sport
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / Advance-Titan -- Lucas Nicholson runs the mile in a meet earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Men’s track and field wins Red Hawk Invite
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Annesley Day wrestles in a match earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Annesley Day wins Quad Cities Invitational
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Garth Martell wrestles in a match earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Wrestling falls to Cornell College
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / Advance-Titan -- UWO's Sammi Beyer puts up a 3-pointer against UW-Whitewater last week at the Kolf Sports Center.
Titans defeat Falcons, Warhawks in OT
About the Contributor
Isaac Pischer
Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
Isaac Pischer is a Staff Writer as well as Photographer for the Advance-Titan. He is currently a Freshman majoring in multimedia Journalism, from Chippewa Falls.    In his first semester at UWO, Pischer joined the A-T so that he can use, and develop his writing and photography skills in a more professional setting, and to find an amazing community of like-minded people.