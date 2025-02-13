Swim teams take down Loras College

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both won its second straight dual meet after taking down Loras College (Iowa) Feb. 8.

The men’s side won 139-80 while the women’s team beat Loras 136-68.

The UWO men’s 200-yard medley relay consisting of Law Lykins, Charlie Mason, Luke Giles and Ben Knoeck started off the meet, with a second-place finish at 1:45.70.

In the men’s 1,000-yard freestyle, Elias Landolt took first place with a 10:62.65 finish, while Ethan DeGroot took third with a time of 11:21.57. Drew Davis then took first in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:52.94, with Lykins taking third at 1:55.14.

The Titans filled the podium in the 50-yard freestyle, with Damen Seremet and CJ Willert finishing at 22.45 and 22.95 seconds respectively, in addition to a third-place finish from Julian Koller.

The Titans swept another podium as Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez and Knoeck finished within a tenth of a second of each other in the 100-yard freestyle, with Landolt taking the third-place spot. The three finished in 50.74, 50.84 and 54.72 seconds respectively.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Mason captured first place victory with a time of 2:07.00, with Ramirez-Gutierrez claiming third place at 2:09.74.

Seremet took first in the 100-yard butterfly at 58.35 seconds, while Grant Stahlback took third place at 1:00.54.

The 100-yard backstroke had two Titans claim podium finishes, as Willert captured first place in 57.53 seconds and Giles took the third-place spot at 1:03.14.

Both Titan relays for the 200-yard freestyle relay also claimed podium finishes, as the squad consisting of Ramirez-Gutierrez, Willert, Davis and Seremet finished in first place at 1:29.99.

On the women’s side, the 200-yard medley relay started with Titans taking the second and third place finishes. The relay of Sienna Della-Peruta, Kylee Dinninger, Grace Fergus and Rowan Sinclair finished at 1:59.7, while the relay of Payton Purdy, Bella Cichon, Elsa Piering and Julie Innerebner finished 1.28 seconds behind at 2:00.98.

Francesca Schiro then captured the first-place victory in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle with finishes of 25.37, and 54.96 seconds. Burnett took the second place for the 100-yard at 58.32 seconds, while Cadence Showalter claimed third in the 50-yard at 27.00.

The 100-yard butterfly saw Sinclair taking first place, while Fergus took third.

For the 100-yard breaststroke, Cichon captured a first-place victory at 1:16.36 while Showalter took second place at 1:17.77.

The Titans also took first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay, with the relay consisting of Schiro, Showalter, Burnett and Wesenberg finishing in 1:45.30.

Both swimming and diving teams now set their eyes to conference championship action as they begin their postseason run at the WIAC (Wisconsin Athletic Conference), at the Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer Feb. 19-22.