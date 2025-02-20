Gymnastics falls for first time since 2023

The top two teams in the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association (NCGA), UW Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater clashed at Warhawks’ Russell Arena Feb. 15, ending in a result of 192.975-190.275 in favor of the Warhawks, who handed the Titans their first loss since 2023.

Oshkosh had five top scorers in three separate events but when the scores for each event were totaled up, the team could only get a tie in the balance beam event. The Titans scored 46.675 on the vault, 47.425 on the uneven bars, 47.675 on the balance beam and 48.5 in the floor exercise.

On the balance beam, the Titans’ Delaney Cienkus and Lydia Hayden tied for first with a score of 9.75 and Emma Steele followed up with a score of 9.725, placing third. Collectively the three helped the Titans get their only tie of the meet.

UWO’s Mia Lucero and Reanna McGibboney were a part of a three-way tie for first place on the vault with UWW’s Chloe Hammond, with both athletes scoring a 9.725. Amaya McConkay was the next highest placing Titan on the vault in eighth at 9.6.

Oshkosh’s Zoe Krull stood alone at the top of the uneven bars leaderboard with a score of 9.775 and McGibboney had yet another top five finish at 9.675 points. Warhawk Elaine Copeland came in close second with a score of 9.75.

In the floor exercise, UWO’s Jay Ratakowski claimed second with a 9.775, following Warhawk Kelsey Kollhoff who won the event after scoring a 9.800. Cienkus tied for third with a score of 9.750, and in McGibboney’s third event of the day, she also found herself in a tie for fifth place with 9.725 points.

The Titans look to get back in the win column Feb. 20 as they compete in a triangular against No. 8 UW-Stout and No. 6 Winona State University at Johnson Fieldhouse in Menominee at 6 p.m.