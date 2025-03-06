Brody Toledo qualifies for NCAA Tournament

UW Oshkosh’s Brody Toledo went 3-1 on the day and took second place in the 133-lb bracket at the NCAA Division III Men’s Wrestling Region VII tournament on Saturday in Minneapolis to earn a spot in the national tournament.

In his first appearance at the regional tournament, Toledo was the lone UW Oshkosh wrestler to advance to the NCAA Division III Championship.

Toledo won his first match by a 4-2 decision over Liam Anderson of Milwaukee School of Engineering. A pin at 1:03 over Kie Anderson of Concordia-Moorhead (Minnesota) sent Toledo to the semifinals against WIAC opponent Wyatt Magolski of UW-La Crosse. Toledo beat Magolski in a 5-4 decision to advance to the finals in the 133-lb bracket.

Toledo then lost in the finals by a 6-3 decision to Chance Suddeth of Augsburg University (Minnesota), who is the No. 15th ranked wrestler in the nation at 133-lbs.

The NCAA Division III Championship will be hosted by Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, on March 14 and 15, with wrestling beginning at 9 a.m.