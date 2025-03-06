Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Categories:

Francesca Schiro qualifies for national meet

Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
March 6, 2025
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Oshkosh’s Francesca Schiro poses with the Swimmer of the Meet trophy at the 2025 WIAC Swimming and Diving Championships.

Francesca Schiro, UW Oshkosh’s record setter freestylist, has earned a coveted spot in the 2025 NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, after making the qualifying list Feb. 26. 

Schiro, a two-time WIAC Swimmer of the Meet at the WIAC Championships, qualified in the 100-yard freestyle with a preliminary time of 50.98 seconds set at the conference meet. She then won her second straight conference title in the event at 51.04 seconds. Her program record time ranks 22nd out of the 25 national qualifiers for this year’s championship. She also placed in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.54) and placed second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.18). Schiro was a member of the 200-yard and 800-yard freestyle relay teams that broke program records at the league championship.

In her first appearance at the championships, Schiro will swim in the 50- and 200-yard freestyle events, which will be held March 19-22 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The 50-yard freestyle will compete on March 19, with the 200-yard taking place the following day and the 100-yard taking place on March 22.

Schiro is the first UWO student-athlete to compete at the D-III Swimming & Diving Championships since 2019 and the first female student-athlete since 2005. She will seek the first swimming & diving All-America honor for the Titans since Matt Wilke in 2019 and the first for the women’s team since Renee Porter in 2005.

