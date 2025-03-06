Gymnastics wins UWO Quadrangular

UW Oshkosh gymnastics, ranked No. 2 in the nation, won the UW Oshkosh Quadrangular after the Titans set program records on the balance beam and vault en route to a season high score in their home finale.

UWO finished with 194.35 points at the Kolf Sports Center Feb. 27 while No. 4 UW-La Crosse scored 192.625 points, No. 9 Winona State University (Minnesota) scored 191 points and No. 12 Greenville University (Illinois) finished with 190.2 points.

The Titans record-breaking scores were a 48.725 on the vault and a 48.85 on the balance beam. In the floor exercise, Oshkosh scored a 48.3 and ended its day with 48.475 on the uneven bars. UWO won three out of the four events after UWL was able to pull off a late victory in the floor exercise with a score of 48.45.

UWO’s Lydia Hayden led the way on the balance beam with a score of 9.825. Hayden wasn’t the only Titan atop the leaderboard as Emma Steele tied with UWL’s Lauren Main for second in the event with scores of 9.8. Delaney Cienkus was the next Titan on the leaderboard in a tie for fourth after scoring a 9.775.

On the vault, Oshkosh held each of the top four spots on the leaderboard. Averie Evans finished in first after she scored 9.85, only .25 away from adding another broken record to UWO’s historic night. Amaya McConkay, Mia Lucero, and Reanna McGibboney all tied for second with scores of 9.75.

Greenville University’s Ashlie Leage won on the uneven bars with a score of 9.75. UWO’s Sam Zeilinger and UWL’s Morgan Engels followed Leage with scores of 9.725. McGibboney and Hayden tied for fourth with Main, who all got 9.7 points.

UWO’s Aleah Radojevich won the floor exercise with a score of 9.775 and Cienkus placed second at 9.75 points, adding to an impressive day. UWL’s Claire Robbins got third after she got 9.725 points.

“We take every day one step at a time,” UWO gymnastics head coach Lauren Karnitz said about the team’s momentum. “Thursday was an amazing night but this week presents new challenges and opportunities. Our team is confident in their ability and we have proven when we are at our best, we’re unstoppable.”

UWO gymnastics was nothing short of dominant in the 2025 regular season, finishing 4-1 and a Quadrangular first place finish. Titans, McConkay and Cienkus are both ranked No. 1 nationally in their respective events. Hayden, McGibboney and Zeilinger are each in the top five.

“This group knows how to be successful, but it is their dedication to being the hardest working team and their commitment to each other which is what I am most proud of,” Karnitz said. “Despite their individual successes, they know this is bigger than them and are leading and fighting for the success of the team.”

The Titans return to action March 8 in La Crosse, as they are set to compete for their fifth straight Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title. If victorious, Karnitz and UWO gymnastics have an opportunity to bring its fourth straight National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship to Oshkosh.