Titan women’s wrestling off to NCWWC

UWO women’s wrestling head coach Jared Costa is preparing three of his freshmen for All-America competition in the program’s inaugural year at UW Oshkosh.

Annesly Day, Alivia Davey and Mya Delleree will compete at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship (NCWWC) this Friday and Saturday at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

“It is really cool and exciting for them to see that they get to get to the big stage and all the others are going to look up to them going forward,” Costa said.

Day, a freshman from Round Rock, Texas, competed at two weight classes this season, most notably at 124-lbs where she put together a record of 20-6. Day also leads the Titans in pins with nine total on the year.

Davey, a freshman from Berlin put together an 18-9 record at 207-lbs, and registered seven pins this season.

Delleree, a freshman from Fredonia went 11-8 in the regular season competing at both 124-lbs and 117-lbs.

Costa said that his message to all three athletes is to have fun and remember that everything from here on out is a bonus to the season that has been put together.

“We have a great group but those three are the ones you look at and say, ‘those are the people we are going to build the program around,’” Costa said.

As a team, the Titans put together a record of 2-4 in their first season, earning dual wins over Carthage College and Northern Michigan University.

All hands are still on deck for the final week of practice, as Costa emphasizes consistency and support for the three qualifiers before Saturday’s tournament. Costa said that for the rest of the team, the next season begins now.

“We have ten more days as a team to improve,” Costa said. “Yeah, they don’t get that glory of competing next weekend but they can also get the glory of their teammate finding success at the national tournament. Maybe next year, they are the ones that are there with them.”

The Titans women’s wrestling team has loved and supported each other every step of the way in their inaugural year, and have built a mentally tough culture with a lot of goals in mind for the future.

The NCCWC Championship will begin March 7 at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa.