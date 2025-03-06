Titans place 2nd at WIAC Indoor Track and Field Championships

UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s track and field teams placed second and fourth, respectively, at the WIAC Indoor Championships at UW-Stevens Point last weekend.

The nationally ranked No. 2 Titan men’s team scored 133.5 points, while the women’s team, ranked No. 13 in the nation, finished with 66 points.

The first four events of the heptathlon kicked off the competition. After the first day, UWO’s Aden Sears led the field with a score of 3,009 points. Christian Thompson was in third with 2,893 points and Matthew Scholbe was in eighth with 2,715 points.

In the field events, Joshua Rivers was the first Titan to claim an individual WIAC title, winning the long jump with a 7.50-meter mark. Dobberstein finished in fourth place with a jump of 7.14 meters.

The second day, the men’s team finished the team event in second place behind UWL, The Titans’ heptathlon athletes received two podium finishes after two days of competition. Sears claimed a silver medal, scoring 5,185 points. Thompson finished in fifth with 4,761 points.

In the 60-meter hurdle, Larson received bronze with a time of 8.18 seconds Wilson placed fifth with a time of 8.24 seconds and Dobberstein placed eighth in 8.43 seconds.

The Titans also collected two individual wins in the field, with Gavin Fritsch winning the weight throw with 19.76 meters and Caleb Cornelius winning the high jump at 2.05 meters. Bryce Hale and Steven Wauer made the podium in the weight throw as well. Hale threw 18.78 meters for second place and Wauer threw 17.88 meters for fourth place.

For the women’s team, Megan Hunt earned the Titans their first individual title, jumping 5.92 meters in the long jump. Brenna Masloroff claimed a silver medal in the shot put with a 13.41-meter throw.

Maddy LaVoi was the first on the team to get a conference medal on the track, taking third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.05 seconds. Addie Baker finished in fifth with a time of 58.41 seconds. Jamie Catania claimed fifth place in the 5,000-meter run time of 18:16.21.

On the second day, Hunt won her second event of the WIAC championships in the pentathlon with a program-record score of 3,596 points. Madigan claimed a silver medal in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:15.18. Boegh also got on the podium in the 800, finishing in seventh at 2:19.62. Brenna Masloroff and Bobbi Blahnik both got on the podium in the weight throw. Masloroff finished in fifth with 17.16 meters and Blahnik took seventh at 16.08 meters.

UWO will continue its indoor season in Waverly, Iowa, in the NCAA final qualifier March 7 and 8.