UWO women’s basketball gets at-large bid into NCAA tournament

Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — Oshkosh’s Kayce Vaile posts up on a Stevens Point defender at the Kolf Sports Center.

The UW Oshkosh women’s basketball team heard its name be called in the NCAA tournament selection show on Monday, March 3 for the fifth consecutive season. This is also the Titans 10th appearance in the last 12 years. The news came after the Titans fell in a 64-61 loss to the UW-Whitewater Warhawks in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship on March 1.

In the WIAC tournament, UWO opened up their action on Thursday in the semifinal round against UW-La Crosse. The Titans jumped out to a 17-4 lead to end the first quarter behind eight combined points from Kayce Vaile and Avery Poole, despite UWL outsourcing the Titans 28-24 in the second half, the Titans used the big first half lead to carry them to a 59-47 win and advanced to the championship game against UWW.

In the game against UWW, similar to the game on Feb. 5 the Titans had to overcome a 13 point deficit at halftime. Every run the Titans had, UWW would answer. However in the fourth quarter with the Warhawks holding a 51-41 lead to start. UWO outscored Whitewater in the fourth 20-13, but with five seconds left in the quarter down 62-59. It looked like Kate Huml hit the game tying three for UWO, only for it to be called on the floor and confirmed on review that her foot was on the line. UWO ended up falling to the Warhawks with a score of 64-61.

Coach Brad Fischer said he knows that despite the tough loss, that the team needs to refocus for more in the NCAA tournament.

“We wish (Saturday) went differently, I hope it gives us a little more juice on Friday,” he said. “We lost the WIAC championship last year and played really well in the tournament so I feel confident we’ll have the page turned.”

Now the Titans shift their attention to the NCAA tournament where UWO will not only be participating in its 10th NCAA tournament, but hosting a region for the second straight season. UWO will open up its tournament appearance on Friday, March 7, against Calvin University (Michigan) at 7 p.m. If the Titans win, they will play on Saturday against the winner of the matchup between Bethel University (Minnesota) and DePaw University (Indiana).

The Titans know that despite the challenge the tournament will bring, it will be an advantage to be hosting again.

“It’s a huge advantage to play in front of your home crowds and stick to your usual routine,” forward Sarah Hardwick said. “It is a great advantage we don’t take for granted.”

“We know how much of a challenge it is to go on the road and play,” Vaile said. “It feels so much better to play in your hometown when our friends and family can be there to support us.”

The Titans will get a test right away with its first opponent of the tournament. Calvin University, who have an 18-10 overall record, won the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship by beating No. 11 Trine University on the Thunder’s home court. The Knights are led by guard Anna Fernandez, who leads the team with 403 points this season. Calvin however has the second best scoring defense in the MIAA and it’s something that the Titans know will be a test.

“They’re probably one of the best teams we’ve seen in the first round of the tournament and maybe since I’ve been here.” Fischer said.

Bethel University is the No. 23 ranked team in the country according to the D3hoops.com top 25 poll. The Royals hold a 22-5 record and are coming off a loss in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference conference championship to No. 5 Gustavus Adolphus. The Royals are led in scoring by guard/forward Elly Schmitz with 370 points scored this season. Bethel is also the second best scoring offense in the MIAC along with the third best defense.

The last team competing in the region at UWO is DePaw university , the Tigers are coming in as champions of the North Coast Athletic Conference tournament with a 20-6 record. The Tigers are led by guard Ava Hassel with 323 points scored this season. A common opponent that the Tigers shared with the Titans was in their season opener. The Tigers fell to UW-Whitewater 64-58 on Nov. 8.

The Titans come into this tournament hoping to get revenge from the loss in the sweet 16 last season when they fell to 61-59 Smith College (Massachusetts), but also want to make even more memories.

“It fuels our fire for this season, we’ve talked about it since April and we have used it to help fuel our push this season,” Vaile said.