Women’s wrestling ends season at nations

Annesley Day, Mya Delleree and Alivia Davey all won matches at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship on March 7th and 8th in Coralville, Iowa.

Day and Delleree both competed at 124-lbs, and Alivia Davey was the lone Titan competing at 207-lbs.

Day and Delleree both started strong as Day won her first match by technical fall at 44 seconds over Hannah McCarley of Gannon University. Delleree earned a first match pin at 2:03 over Miram Hopson of Grand Valley State.

Day lost her second match by technical fall to Amani Jones of North Central College, who went on to win the national title at 124-lbs.

Delleree lost her second match by technical fall to Montana Delawder of King University, who placed 4th at 124-lbs.

In the consolation bracket, Day battled back with two wins, earning a victory by pin over Waverly Kanlong of East Stroudsburg University, and an 8-4 decision over Linda Holeman of Western New England University.

Day’s competition ended in her third consolation match with a loss by pin to Alyssa Mahan of Presbyterian College.

Delleree was pinned in her first consolation match by Emarie Bolosan of William Jewell College.

Alivia Davey competed at 207-lbs, and lost her first match in a 15-12 decision to Abbie Miles of Albion College.

Davey bounced back in the consolation bracket with a 4-3 decision win over Mackenzi Laforest of D’Youville University.

Davey lost her third match of the day against Destiny Vaughs of Greensboro College by an 8-5 decision.

The Titans placed 37th among the 64 teams, earning a total of six points and the program’s first wins in history at the national level.

The inaugural year is in the books for the UW Oshkosh women’s wrestling team, who will transition to NCAA competition for the 2025-26 season.