Titans go 8-2 at Spring Games in Florida

The UWO women’s softball team participated in the Spring Games in Clermont, Florida at Legends Way Ballpark, where they went 8-2.

On the first day of the event, UWO lost its first game of the season against Ramapo College with a score of 2-1. Ramapo scored its points in the first inning with Ysabellah Otero hitting a single, allowing her teammate Katie Rygiel to score.

Then Ramapo scored again with Otero scoring off of a dropped fly ball towards second base. UWO scored in the third inning after Amanda Martineck scored after a pitching error.

The next game that day was against Coe College with the Titans winning 2-1. UWO scored its points in the first inning with Morgan Rau hitting a double to left center, allowing her sister Sydney Rau to score. Then Abby Garceau hit a single to the right side to let S. Rau score.

In day two of the Spring Games, UWO played Amherst College and Knox College, winning both games 8-5 and 7-0.

Amherst started the game hot with getting 5 points in the first two innings. Then the Titans responded by scoring 8 points in the third and fourth innings, winning the game.

In the game against Knox College, UWO dominated by not allowing Knox to get a run on the board and winning its third game in the Spring Games.

Day three of the event had UWO playing against Luther College, where they won 3-2 before losing to Manchester University 2-1.

UWO scored both of its runs against Luther in the second inning with Cali Devito hitting a double to left center field, allowing teammates Morgan Miller and Haylie Wittman to score.

Then S. Rau hit a single, allowing Devito to score. In the next game against Manchester, Manchester scored in the third inning with a single down the right field line, letting them score.

UWO responded in the fifth inning with a M. Rau hit allowing Garceau to score. Then Manchester scored in the seventh inning, handing UWO their second loss on the season.

The fourth day had the Titans playing against Union College and Lewis and Clark College.

UWO won both games with scores 10-0 (in 5 innings) and 8-5. The Titans mercy ruled Union College, scoring 5 runs each in the second and fifth innings.

Then in the game against Lewis and Clark College, UWO scored 2 points each in the first, third, sixth and seventh innings.

On the final day of the Spring Games, the Titans faced Lawrence University and Colby College, winning both games 13-3 (6 innings) and 7-0.

UWO dominated the game against Lawrence, scoring 8 points in five innings. Lawrence then scored 3 runs in the fifth inning.

UWO then scored 5 more points in the sixth inning. Lawrence couldn’t close the gap at the bottom of the sixth, ending the game.

The last game against Colby was dominated by UWO. The Titans shut them out, scoring in the first, second and fourth innings.

UWO’s next match is a double header against Carroll University at UW-Oshkosh Softball Park.