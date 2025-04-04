UWO finishes 2nd at NCAA indoor meet

The UW Oshkosh track and field team gathered multiple All-America honors at the 2025 NCAA Division III Indoor Championship in Rochester, New York on March 15.

The men’s team earned 39 points and finished second out of 96 teams. The women’s team finished 13th out of 101 teams, earning 15 points.

Joshua Rivers won his second straight long jump title, with a jump of 7.81 meters. Rivers, who holds the Division III record for long jump, also set both the meet and facility records with his performance at the indoor championship.

Gavin Fritsch earned his first All-America First Team honor, placing second in the men’s weight throw with a personal best of 20.08 meters.

Davian Willems claimed second in the men’s 60 m dash for the second straight year with a time of 6.64 seconds. Londyn Little took eighth in the same event with a time of 6.82 seconds.

Little also set the school record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.46 seconds, matching his performance from the preliminary rounds. Little placed second in the event, and is now a five-time indoor All-American.

Cavan Dobberstein finished fifth in the heptathlon with a total of 5,079 points, bringing home his first All-American honor. Dobberstein won the long jump with a distance of 5.89 meters, took fifth in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.45 seconds, and placed eighth in the 1000-meter run with a time of 2:53 seconds. Dobberstein also tied for eighth in the pole vault, and tied for ninth in the shot put with teammate Aden Sears, both earning a distance of 11.89 meters.

The women’s team earned two All-America honors with Megan Hunt and Brenna Masloroff.

Masloroff took third in the women’s weight throw on Friday with a personal best distance of 18.86 meters. Masloroff wrapped up her indoor career as a four-time All-American, finishing seventh overall in the weight throw, 11th in the shot put, and fifth in the shot put.

Hunt placed third in the long jump with a distance of 5.92 meters, and sixth in the pentathlon with a total of 3,649 points. Hunt reset her own school record in the event and tied her program record in the long jump, with a distance of 5.92 meters.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology won the women’s team title with 49 points, and UW-La Crosse won the men’s team title with 84 points.

The outdoor season for track and field began March 29th at the Washington University Invitational in St. Louis, Missouri at Francis Olympic Field.

Conference competition for the 2025 outdoor season will begin on Saturday, April 5, at Roger Harring Stadium at UW-La Crosse.