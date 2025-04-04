Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

UWO places third at NCGA Championship

Zach Bellin, Staff Writer
April 4, 2025
Courtesy of Breeley Ruble — UWO’s Reanna McGibboney performs a routine on the floor exercise at the NCGA Championship in Saint Peter, Minnesota, March 22 hosted by Gustavus Adolphus College.

The UW Oshkosh women’s gymnastics team traveled to Saint Peter, Minnesota, and took third in the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship March 22 hosted by Gustavus Adolphus College with 193.1, following the champion UW-Lacrosse who scored 194.925 and UW-Whitewater with 194.025. This marks the fourth consecutive top-three finish for the Titans.

On the vault, the Titans tied for second with 48.325 and followed with a third place finish in the uneven bars, scoring 47.725. Its third rotation was in the balance beam, where UWO scored 48.4 and placed fourth. The day ended in the floor exercise, where the Titans placed fifth with 48.65. 

Titans Mia Lucero and Averie Evans tied for third place in the vault with scores of 9.75. Reanna McGibboney was the next highest scoring Titan with 9.65 and Amaya McConkay followed after scoring 9.6. UWO’s Mia Passarella and Sam Zeilinger rounded out the event with scores of 9.575 and 9.375, respectively.

Lydia Hayden and McGibboney both scored 9.7 in the uneven bars for UWO, enough to 

place fifth in the event. Evans followed with a score of 9.65 and Zoe Krull scored 9.625. Zeilinger scored 9.05 and McConkay finished with 8.9. 

 Hayden led the way again for the Titans as she scored 9.8 on the balance beam, which put her in a tie for seventh. Delaney Cienkus added 9.775 in her first event of the day. Emma Steele was the next best Titan with 9.65 and Jay Ratkowski followed her with a score of 9.6. Jurnee Warkentien scored 9.575 and Liz Romano got 8.85. 

On the floor exercise, Cienkus was the highest placing Titan who tied for ninth with 9.8. Three Titans, Lucero, Warkentien and Ratkowski followed on the leaderboard, each scoring 9.775. McGibboney scored 9.525 after a 0.1 deduction and Aleah Radojevich scored 9.5.

Hayden earned two All-American honors due to her performances in the uneven bar and balance beam events. Lucero and Evans both earned the honors in the vault, as well as McGibboney from her performance on the uneven bars. 

That wraps the 2025 season up for UWO. It ended the season with a 4-1 record, Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Champions and third place nationally as its three-year streak of being NCGA Champions came to an end.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- UWO head coach Brad Fischer draws up a play during a timeout in Oshkosh's matchup with Smith College (Massachusetts) at the NCAA Division III Final Four at the Cregger Center in Salem, Virginia, March 20.
March Madness run falls just short
Courtesy of Flickr -- Kansas University warms up before a March Madness game in 2016.
Why has March Madness been so stale?
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Haylie Wittman rounds the bases in a game last year at UW-Oshkosh Softball Park.
Titans go 8-2 at Spring Games in Florida
Courtesy of Matt Milless / d3photography.com -- The UWO track and field team poses with the national runners-up trophy at the Golisano Training Center in Rochester, New York.
UWO finishes 2nd at NCAA indoor meet
Courtesy of Alisha Markely / WIAC -- Francesca Schiro stands with her WIAC Swimmer of the Meet trophy.
UWO’s Francesca Schiro swims at D-III national meet
Courtesy of Ashtin Elder -- UWO celebrates advancing to the program's third Final Four after beating Baldwin Wallace 60-53 Saturday night in Bloomington, Illinois.
UWO advances to Final Four with 60-53 win over Baldwin Wallace