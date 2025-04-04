UWO places third at NCGA Championship

The UW Oshkosh women’s gymnastics team traveled to Saint Peter, Minnesota, and took third in the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship March 22 hosted by Gustavus Adolphus College with 193.1, following the champion UW-Lacrosse who scored 194.925 and UW-Whitewater with 194.025. This marks the fourth consecutive top-three finish for the Titans.

On the vault, the Titans tied for second with 48.325 and followed with a third place finish in the uneven bars, scoring 47.725. Its third rotation was in the balance beam, where UWO scored 48.4 and placed fourth. The day ended in the floor exercise, where the Titans placed fifth with 48.65.

Titans Mia Lucero and Averie Evans tied for third place in the vault with scores of 9.75. Reanna McGibboney was the next highest scoring Titan with 9.65 and Amaya McConkay followed after scoring 9.6. UWO’s Mia Passarella and Sam Zeilinger rounded out the event with scores of 9.575 and 9.375, respectively.

Lydia Hayden and McGibboney both scored 9.7 in the uneven bars for UWO, enough to

place fifth in the event. Evans followed with a score of 9.65 and Zoe Krull scored 9.625. Zeilinger scored 9.05 and McConkay finished with 8.9.

Hayden led the way again for the Titans as she scored 9.8 on the balance beam, which put her in a tie for seventh. Delaney Cienkus added 9.775 in her first event of the day. Emma Steele was the next best Titan with 9.65 and Jay Ratkowski followed her with a score of 9.6. Jurnee Warkentien scored 9.575 and Liz Romano got 8.85.

On the floor exercise, Cienkus was the highest placing Titan who tied for ninth with 9.8. Three Titans, Lucero, Warkentien and Ratkowski followed on the leaderboard, each scoring 9.775. McGibboney scored 9.525 after a 0.1 deduction and Aleah Radojevich scored 9.5.

Hayden earned two All-American honors due to her performances in the uneven bar and balance beam events. Lucero and Evans both earned the honors in the vault, as well as McGibboney from her performance on the uneven bars.

That wraps the 2025 season up for UWO. It ended the season with a 4-1 record, Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Champions and third place nationally as its three-year streak of being NCGA Champions came to an end.