Baseball swept at home by UW-La Crosse

The UW Oshkosh baseball team faced off against UW-La Crosse April 5 and April 6, in a four-game series at Tiedemann Field at Alumni Stadium and were swept in their second Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) series of the year, the opposite of last weekend against UW-Platteville.

UWO (13-7, 4-4 WIAC) went into the weekend ranked 24th in the nation according to D3baseball.com’s poll, and is now in jeopardy of falling out after a weak performance against conference opponent UWL (17-2, 8-0 WIAC).

Connor Brinkman started the weekend off on the mound for the Titans in an 11-4 loss and went 6.2 innings, which surpassed his head coach Kevin Tomasiewicz in career innings pitched. The loss fell on Brinkman as he allowed eight earned runs while striking out seven bringing his record to 3-2 on the season.

UWO’s Ryan Richter followed on the mound and had his first of two scoreless appearances in the series, going 1.1 innings. Titan Parker Thompson pitched the last inning of the game and gave up two home runs, which led to three earned on his box score.

Both Titans Jake Surane and Logan Schill hit homers, accounting for three of the four runs scored by the Titans. Surane went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored himself along with his homer. Schill in the leadoff spot went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs.

The second game of the day concluded early in the eighth inning with a final score of 15-4. It got out of hand quickly as the Titans found themselves chasing in the first after UWL scored five runs in the top of the inning.

Mason Kirchberg responded immediately with a two run homer in the first inning that scored Schill, but no one else could follow.

Starting pitcher Connor Walters pitched four innings and gave up eight runs (seven earned) with six strikeouts and three walks; the loss again fell on the starter, bringing Walters’ season record to 3-2.

Titans Aaron Huibregtse and Vann Olson followed Walters on the mound with strong innings, but the scoring onslaught continued for the Falcons when Titan Alex Windey gave up four more runs in the seventh inning. Kael Johns closed the game out for UWO with two earned runs in one inning.

In the midst of madness for Oshkosh in the seventh, Kirchberg hit his second two-run homer of the game, driving in Nick Shiu this time. Kirchberg finished the game 2-for-4 with two home runs ans four RBIs. Titan Owen Housinger also went 2-for-4.

The April 6 games didn’t go any better for the Titans. UWO found themselves facing an eight-run deficit in the first game before scoring a single run.

Carter Stebane broke up the shutout UWL had going into the seventh inning with a solo shot, his second of the season, and the first run of the day for the Titans. UWO’s Shiu and Surane hit two RBI singles in a ninth inning rally, but the Titans fell short of a comeback, marking the end score 10-5. It was the closest game of the weekend between the two teams.

Josh Jansen was on the mound for UWO and pitched 5.2 innings, where Jansen gave up six runs (five earned), walked six batters and struck out six. Grant Schultz closed out the sixth inning, but not before giving up a three-run homer.

Titan Benje Hencke was given the ball in the seventh inning, where he went on to pitch 2.1 innings and give up two runs. Olson was the last pitcher to appear on the mound in the first game, where he got two quick outs.

Again the loss fell on UWO’s starting pitcher, which means Jansen gets his first loss of the season tacked onto his record.

To put a staple on a tough weekend, the Titans lost the final of four games 13-2 in seven innings.

Brett Gaynor, the starting pitcher for Oshkosh, allowed three runs in the second inning which put them down 3-0 quickly. Shiu was able to respond once Gaynor got out of the top of the inning with a two run single up the middle that scored Surane and Schill, making the score 3-2. This ended as the Titans’ only runs of the game

UWL responded with 10 unanswered runs in the fourth through sixth innings leading to an early ending after UWO failed to respond in the bottom of the seventh.

Gaynor, who’s now 1-2 after the loss, put up a final stat line of 4.1 innings pitched, seven earned runs, seven hits, three walks and one strikeout. Cooper Kamlay, who followed Gaynor on the mound, pitched 0.2 innings and gave up four earned runs.

After Kamlay’s struggles, Olson was called upon and in his third appearance of the weekend, gave up two runs (one earned) without getting a single out. Olson handed the ball off to Nick Rector, who got out of the sixth with two strikeouts, and Richter made his second scoreless appearance in the top of the seventh.

Shiu went 2-for-4 with two RBI’s in this contest and Surane had another great game at the plate, going 3-for-4.

Over the weekend, the Titans’ offense had 47 total baserunners but only scored 15 runs. It was a tough opponent who has a good pitching staff, but the team needs to be better at getting runners home.

UWO will have to capitalize on its opportunities April 9, as they take on the nation’s No.1 team, UW-Whitewater, according to D3baseball.org’s poll, in a doubleheader at Prucha Field at Jim Miller Stadium, starting at 1 p.m.

The Titans will also travel to Eau Claire this weekend as they face the Blugolds in a four-game series at Carson Park. The first game starts at noon, April 12.

