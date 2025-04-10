UWO opens outdoor season at La Crosse

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s track and field teams placed second (147.5 points) and seventh (64 points), respectively, at the Ashton May invitational at Roger Harring Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Brenna Masloroff won the hammer throw event with a 55.57-meter toss, and then placed second in the shot put with a personal best mark of 13.10 meters.

Oshkosh’s Davian Willems won the 200-meter dash with a personal best time of 21.52 seconds, followed by Henry Kennedy at 22.59 seconds and Michael Deluca at 22.41.

In the 400-meter dash, UWO’s Londyn Little won the event with a time of 48.68 seconds.

Then in the 100-meter dash, the Titans took three top-eight positions with Eddie Jones finishing in third in 10.72 seconds, followed by Danny Vinson in fourth at 10.75 seconds and Dylan Gramley in seventh at 10.89 seconds.

Aden Sears reset his own program record in the 110-meter hurdles with a second-place finish of 14.41 seconds.

John Thill placed fifth in the 5000-meter run and broke his personal best with a time of 15:19.52.

In the 1500-meter run, Cameron Cullen led the squad with a personal best time of 4:00.55.

Following him were Brady Lewis with a personal best of 4:07.6 and Alex Peterson with a time of 4:12.36.

In the discus, Gavin Finch won the event with a throw of 49.99 meters, followed by Kieran Maude at 41.50 meters and Bryce Hale at 40.95 meters.

For the women’s team, Gwen Feitli led the Titans in the 5000-meter run with a time of 18:46.65, placing fourth.

Emma Maly and Olivia Schwarm placed seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 20:24.64 and 20:38.46.

Then in the 400-meter dash, Maddy LaVoi ran a 58.56 for third.

Olivia Stenzel Finished second in the 800-meter run with a 2:20.21 finish. Amelia Lehman followed Stenzel with a sixth place time of 2:25.41.

The Titans will compete next at the UW-Oshkosh Invitational on April 11-12 at 10 a.m. at the Oshkosh Sports Complex.